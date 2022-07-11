Second Thoughts

The newest World of Warcraft Expansion Dragonflight will be entering Alpha testing very soon according to Blizzard Insiders. Here's everything you need to know. The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion is set to begin Alpha access for players in just a few days, this coming Thursday July 14, assuming all goes as planned in the final development stage. The expansion is set open up a whole new area for players to explore and battle in, The Dragon Isles, a fun looking movement feature in Dragon riding, the brand new Dracthyr Evoker race and class to play as, and much much more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO