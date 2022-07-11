Second Thoughts

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gamespot

COMICS
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

#RedDeadFuneral trends on Twitter as fans mourn loss of Red Dead Online

#RedDeadFuneral is trending on Twitter as fans memorialize Red Dead Online, the multiplayer online expansion of Red Dead Redemption 2. On July 13, 2021, Rockstar Games gave Red Dead Online fans new content with the Blood Money update. Since then, the community has waited patiently for more substantial updates, but received next to nothing. On Wednesday, fans declared the game deceased, inviting each other to log into the game to drink at Valentine and Blackwater Graveyard and post screenshots of their characters dressed in black and paying their respects to the game on social media.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Contrary To Rumor, Assassin's Creed Infinity Seemingly Won't Feature An Aztec Setting

Following the release of the next Assassin's Creed game, codenamed Rift, Ubisoft will supposedly then work on releasing Assassin's Creed Infinity. Infinity will be a live-service game, reportedly including a bunch of different experiences--one of which, apparently, specifically won't be Aztec despite recent rumors. "The next [Assassin's Creed] game is...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Trek Timelines - Fleet Boss Battles Teaser Trailer

Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the Fleet Boss Battles update for Star Trek Timelines, featuring the new Fleet Boss Battles game mode in which players collaborate with their fleet to defeat boss ships. The update is available now. With Fleet Boss Battles, you can work...
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Modders Create Online Versions of Skate 4 from Early Build Leak

Modders have taken a recently leaked build of the highly anticipated Skate 4 and customized it so players can now play the game’s multiplayer mode together, according to videos and Discord chat logs reviewed by Motherboard. The leak is unusual both in the incredibly early state of the game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Producer Addresses Fan Concerns

Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, but after fans expressed some concerns, producer Yoshimi Yasuda has offered some clarifications. Publisher Dragami Games confirmed earlier this month that the cult classic Suda51 game is getting a remake, set to release 2023. When the remake was officially confirmed, Yasuda did note that there would be some differences. Now, in a follow-up post, the producer wanted to put fans' worries to rest.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

The Division Resurgence gameplay revealed in new walkthrough video

Last week Ubisoft revealed that it's working on a The Division shooter for mobile, known as The Division Resurgence, bringing the third-person shooter to mobile to compete with the big boys like Apex Legends and Call of Duty. At the time, very little was revealed, which is why Ubisoft has just released a gameplay walkthrough recorded in-game to show everyone precisely what the title will have to offer. So if you're curious to see The Division Resurgence in action, with its mechanics explained, Ubisoft has your back.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Netflix's Resident Evil Juggles Video Game Canon With A New Story

Adapting a beloved video game into a TV show or movie is tricky. How close can it stick to the game canon? Do you retell events from the games or a new story? Explore existing characters or create fresh faces for the audience to watch? Many have tried and many have failed. Netflix's live-action Resident Evil is the latest attempt at bringing that franchise into the live-action space and, according to GameSpot's review, is more successful than any previous adaptation of the property.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Evil Dead: The Game Adds Army Of Darkness Update Update With New Map, Exploration Mode, And More

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new update today for their co-op PvP/PvE multiplayer game Evil Dead: The Game. The new Army of Darkness-themed update introduces that movie's Castle Kandar location as a map, as well as weapons, cosmetics, and a new single-player Exploration mode. Army of Darkness is the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise, and is about Ash Williams fighting an army of Deadites in the past while trying to get back home.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does Dragonflight Alpha Come Out?

The newest World of Warcraft Expansion Dragonflight will be entering Alpha testing very soon according to Blizzard Insiders. Here's everything you need to know. The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion is set to begin Alpha access for players in just a few days, this coming Thursday July 14, assuming all goes as planned in the final development stage. The expansion is set open up a whole new area for players to explore and battle in, The Dragon Isles, a fun looking movement feature in Dragon riding, the brand new Dracthyr Evoker race and class to play as, and much much more.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Blog Post Might Hint At Future Release Of Dino Crisis And More

The Italian blog post for July’s Playstation Plus releases announced three extra titles coming to Playstation Plus Premium, including Capcom’s survival horror classic Dino Crisis. Shortly after the extra titles were seen on social media, the blog post was quietly updated to remove the additional games. Today, Sony...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone Gets Radar Jammer Nerf For Fortune's Keep And Rebirth Island

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone is in full swing, and players now get to choose between three maps to play. Rebirth Island recently returned to join Caldera and the new Fortune's Keep map; however, players have been frustrated with the Radar Jammer field upgrade on Warzone's smaller maps. Thankfully, Raven Software has implemented a change to help.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rune Factory 5 - PC Launch Trailer

Rune Factory 5 is available now on PC via Steam. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this farming and life sim RPG, including characters, gameplay, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tainted Grail: Fall of Avalon - Cinematic Trailer

Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, the upcoming open-world first-person RPG based on the hugely popular board game. It is expected to be released into Early Access on Steam in Q4 2022. Wishlist it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1466060/Tainted_Grail_The_Fall_of_Avalon/
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PlayStation Plus adds Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and more

PlayStation revealed a new batch of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on July 19. Headlining the bunch is a day one release in the upcoming cat-starred cyberpunk adventure game, Stray. PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are two subscriptions recently integrated into the PS ecosystem. The subscription service...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bayonetta 3 Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Nintendo and developer PlatinumGames have announced that Bayonetta 3 will officially release for the Nintendo Switch on October 28th. The release date announcement came with a new trailer that shows off some of what players can expect when the title releases later this year. The release date actually previously leaked at the end of last month, but this marks the first time it has been officially confirmed.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Reddit and Giphy are bringing GIF comments to every sub that wants them

Reddit is joining the GIF party with its new partnership with Giphy, a massive online hub where internet users upload and share GIFs. The new partnership, which will begin rolling out today, July 13th, requires that moderators of existing subreddits opt in to enable the feature. New subreddits will automatically opt in for GIFs in the comments, leaving mods the choice to opt out.
INTERNET
SVG

The Real Reason Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Is A PS5 Exclusive

Gamers have officially reached that awkward moment in the transition between console generations. It's the time when some games are still releasing for both old and new consoles, while others are exclusive to the shiny, new ones. For those who haven't invested in new consoles yet, it sadly means missing out on some exciting new games, including the next big "Final Fantasy" release. Recently, Square Enix announced that "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" is one of those games that will only be available on the PS5 — but for what reason?
VIDEO GAMES

