The ninth expansion to the MMO World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, is coming out later this year and is available for pre-order now. In Dragonflight we have to visit the mysterious Dragon Isles. Players will learn a lot about the history of the ancient dragons and their kingdom, as well as understand what happened to the dragons in the last 10,000 years, and finally try to make alliances with them to face new threats.

