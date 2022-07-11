Trading Time

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

New PlayStation Plus Games For Extra And Premium Members In July 2022 Announced

The first batch of titles for the Game Catalog in the new version of PlayStation Plus has been announced, and it's headlined by the cat game Stray. Titles available for Extra and Premium subscribers beginning July 19 include the day-one new release Stray, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and multiple Assassin's Creed and Saints Row games. These include Assassin's Creed Unity, Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Freedom Cry, and The Ezio Collection, as well as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Already On Sale For A Nice Discount

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series has only been out less than a week, but you can already grab it at a discount from Fanatical. The PC games retailer is selling the remastered double-pack of the PS1-era platformers for $34, a tidy discount from its usual price of $40. Klonoa first appeared...
RETAIL
Gamespot

Skate 4 Devs Ask Fans To Not Play Leaked Early Build

A build of the upcoming Skate 4 has leaked online, and the developers have kindly asked those who are playing it to consider not doing so. Late last month, EA showed off some "pre-pre-pre-alpha" footage of the next Skate game, inviting players to playtest it. Footage quickly leaked online, unsurprisingly, but a bigger problem the Skate team is facing is that an earlier build of the game has leaked online, which they're asking people to not play.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Blog Post Might Hint At Future Release Of Dino Crisis And More

The Italian blog post for July’s Playstation Plus releases announced three extra titles coming to Playstation Plus Premium, including Capcom’s survival horror classic Dino Crisis. Shortly after the extra titles were seen on social media, the blog post was quietly updated to remove the additional games. Today, Sony...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot

Prime Day Deal: Grab Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart For Just $40

Amazon Prime Day has once again seen a number of big discounts hit the gaming section, and if you're on PS5, you can grab one of the best games on that system right now for a very attractive price. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was a technical showcase with plenty of heart when it arrived last year, and if you missed it, then now's a good time to reunite with the lovable PlayStation duo.
VIDEO GAMES
coinjournal.net

Shiba Inu price prediction as the number of investors grows by 21,000

Shiba Inu investors have increased by more than 21,000 in a month. SHIB is currently consolidating with a potential breakout. Investors can buy now to lock value, although further declines are possible. As of July 11, the number of investors holding Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was 1,199,539. The number is a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why New Gold Stock Plunged 30% in Morning Trading Today

New Gold released an operational update on its recent mine performance. Key mines were affected by adverse conditions, limiting production in the second quarter. Management dramatically reduced New Gold's full-year outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
Gamespot

Prime Day TV Deal: Get A Samsung QLED For Under $1,000

If you're looking to upgrade your television but aren't looking forward to waiting until Black Friday, you'll be glad to know Amazon Prime Day has a few excellent deals. Among them is a pretty substantial discount on Samsung's line of QLED televisions. While these TVs are not quite the same as OLED televisions, they are a step up from your traditional LCD screens.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Device Deals: Kindle, Echo Dot, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final hours of Prime Day 2022 has a bunch of excellent deals on Amazon-branded devices, including the Kindle, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and various smart home and security devices. We've rounded up the best of the best discounts that you can have a look at before the massive shopping event ends for the year.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. While Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't technically kick off until tomorrow, July 12, Prime Day is already here, practically speaking. Other major retailers started their own sales today, which forced Amazon's hand to start matching prices. That means you can already get some of the best Prime Day deals across gaming, tech, and entertainment. Of course, there will be many more deals that will only be available July 12-13, so you'll definitely want to check back tomorrow. We've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals to shop right now.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Best Prime Day Switch, PS5, And Xbox Series X Game Deals

It's the final stretch of Prime Day 2022, Amazon's annual festival of deep discounts and hard-to-beat deals. Only a few hours remain to get in on the shopping event, and if you're in the market for new Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S games, now's a great time to score a deal. We've rounded up a number of games that have had their prices slashed, which includes discounts on a number of titles that were released within the last year. Many of the deals highlighted in this roundup do not require an Amazon Prime membership to purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Contrary To Rumor, Assassin's Creed Infinity Seemingly Won't Feature An Aztec Setting

Following the release of the next Assassin's Creed game, codenamed Rift, Ubisoft will supposedly then work on releasing Assassin's Creed Infinity. Infinity will be a live-service game, reportedly including a bunch of different experiences--one of which, apparently, specifically won't be Aztec despite recent rumors. "The next [Assassin's Creed] game is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#389) - July 13, 2022

Welcome back to another mid-week Wordle. Today is June 13 and we're already most of the way through the week. Today's word is more or less straightforward, meaning there aren't really tricks up its sleeve. Today's Wordle is just about good ol' fashioned guesswork, so fire off your best ones and keep everything you've learned along the way to use.
Gamespot

The Division Resurgence Lets Agents Take The Fight Mobile

Ubisoft is no stranger to mobile games. Its franchises like Assassin's Creed, Prince of Persia, and more have spawned mobile spin-offs. Ubisoft is also the publisher behind the massively successful mobile game Hungry Shark Evolution. The Division Resurgence, at this admittedly early stage, however, feels different. It may not enjoy the graphical fidelity of its console counterparts, but everything else about the game makes it look like a proper entry into the franchise, as opposed to a spin-off with a mobile asterisk.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Prime Day PlayStation Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. It's the last day to shop for Prime Day deals, and PS5 owners can grab some terrific deals for the latest Sony home gaming console. Having been on the market for almost two years now, the PS5 library has grown and includes a number of games that combine stunning visuals with immersive haptic feedback thanks to the DualSense controller. With the Amazon event winding down, several of these games have received steep discounts and are now available at their lowest price yet. We've rounded up the best PS5 deals during Prime Day 2022 below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Prime Day 2022 Soundbar And Speaker Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day 2022 is here, and for deals that sound good, now is the time to grab a discount on speakers and soundbars. If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment system or you feel like ditching your desktop speakers for some bass-heavy speakers, then now is the time to see what's on offer.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Amazon Details Lost Ark's New Card-Slinging Arcanist Class Ahead Of July 20 Release

The latest addition to Lost Ark's ever-expanding class roster is coming July 20, this time in the form of a new advanced class of the mage variety, the card-slinging Arcanist. A new blog post from Lost Ark's Western publisher Amazon breaks down how the new class is played ahead of the game's July update. The Arcanist revolves around imbuing a deck of cards with powerful magic to deal damage to enemies, Gambit-style. Arcanist skills come in three different varieties--Normal skills, Stacking skills, and Ruin skills.
VIDEO GAMES

