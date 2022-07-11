Girls' civilization 3

The first batch of titles for the Game Catalog in the new version of PlayStation Plus has been announced, and it's headlined by the cat game Stray. Titles available for Extra and Premium subscribers beginning July 19 include the day-one new release Stray, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and multiple Assassin's Creed and Saints Row games. These include Assassin's Creed Unity, Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Freedom Cry, and The Ezio Collection, as well as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell.
