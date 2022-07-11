ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Girls' civilization 3

Gamespot
 2 days ago

www.gamespot.com

GAMINGbible

'Skyrim' Player Finds Weird Glitch Undiscovered For 11 Years

You’d really think that after so many years, players would have found everything that Skyrim has to offer. It might be a huge, sprawling title, but there’s only so much content that can be crammed in before you start heading into mod territory. And hoo boy, is that a whole other can of worms - who wants to see the NPCs actually breathe in their sleep? Well, you can now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Time on Frog Island

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Contrary To Rumor, Assassin's Creed Infinity Seemingly Won't Feature An Aztec Setting

Following the release of the next Assassin's Creed game, codenamed Rift, Ubisoft will supposedly then work on releasing Assassin's Creed Infinity. Infinity will be a live-service game, reportedly including a bunch of different experiences--one of which, apparently, specifically won't be Aztec despite recent rumors. "The next [Assassin's Creed] game is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Evil Dead: The Game Adds Army Of Darkness Update Update With New Map, Exploration Mode, And More

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new update today for their co-op PvP/PvE multiplayer game Evil Dead: The Game. The new Army of Darkness-themed update introduces that movie's Castle Kandar location as a map, as well as weapons, cosmetics, and a new single-player Exploration mode. Army of Darkness is the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise, and is about Ash Williams fighting an army of Deadites in the past while trying to get back home.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022

VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamespot

New PlayStation Plus Games For Extra And Premium Members In July 2022 Announced

The first batch of titles for the Game Catalog in the new version of PlayStation Plus has been announced, and it's headlined by the cat game Stray. Titles available for Extra and Premium subscribers beginning July 19 include the day-one new release Stray, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and multiple Assassin's Creed and Saints Row games. These include Assassin's Creed Unity, Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Freedom Cry, and The Ezio Collection, as well as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Deadliest Catch - Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator

FISHING
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone Gets Radar Jammer Nerf For Fortune's Keep And Rebirth Island

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone is in full swing, and players now get to choose between three maps to play. Rebirth Island recently returned to join Caldera and the new Fortune's Keep map; however, players have been frustrated with the Radar Jammer field upgrade on Warzone's smaller maps. Thankfully, Raven Software has implemented a change to help.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Netflix's Resident Evil Juggles Video Game Canon With A New Story

Adapting a beloved video game into a TV show or movie is tricky. How close can it stick to the game canon? Do you retell events from the games or a new story? Explore existing characters or create fresh faces for the audience to watch? Many have tried and many have failed. Netflix's live-action Resident Evil is the latest attempt at bringing that franchise into the live-action space and, according to GameSpot's review, is more successful than any previous adaptation of the property.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Amazon Details Lost Ark's New Card-Slinging Arcanist Class Ahead Of July 20 Release

The latest addition to Lost Ark's ever-expanding class roster is coming July 20, this time in the form of a new advanced class of the mage variety, the card-slinging Arcanist. A new blog post from Lost Ark's Western publisher Amazon breaks down how the new class is played ahead of the game's July update. The Arcanist revolves around imbuing a deck of cards with powerful magic to deal damage to enemies, Gambit-style. Arcanist skills come in three different varieties--Normal skills, Stacking skills, and Ruin skills.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Division Resurgence Lets Agents Take The Fight Mobile

Ubisoft is no stranger to mobile games. Its franchises like Assassin's Creed, Prince of Persia, and more have spawned mobile spin-offs. Ubisoft is also the publisher behind the massively successful mobile game Hungry Shark Evolution. The Division Resurgence, at this admittedly early stage, however, feels different. It may not enjoy the graphical fidelity of its console counterparts, but everything else about the game makes it look like a proper entry into the franchise, as opposed to a spin-off with a mobile asterisk.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

All Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards

Apex Legends Mobile's second season, Distortion, is now live--as is the Distortion battle pass, which contains 50 levels of cosmetics, currency, and other loot for players to unlock as they progress through the new season's challenges. Just like the previous two battle passes, the Distortion battle pass comes in two...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Producer Addresses Fan Concerns

Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, but after fans expressed some concerns, producer Yoshimi Yasuda has offered some clarifications. Publisher Dragami Games confirmed earlier this month that the cult classic Suda51 game is getting a remake, set to release 2023. When the remake was officially confirmed, Yasuda did note that there would be some differences. Now, in a follow-up post, the producer wanted to put fans' worries to rest.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Blog Post Might Hint At Future Release Of Dino Crisis And More

The Italian blog post for July’s Playstation Plus releases announced three extra titles coming to Playstation Plus Premium, including Capcom’s survival horror classic Dino Crisis. Shortly after the extra titles were seen on social media, the blog post was quietly updated to remove the additional games. Today, Sony...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Prime Day Switch, PS5, And Xbox Series X Game Deals

It's the final stretch of Prime Day 2022, Amazon's annual festival of deep discounts and hard-to-beat deals. Only a few hours remain to get in on the shopping event, and if you're in the market for new Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S games, now's a great time to score a deal. We've rounded up a number of games that have had their prices slashed, which includes discounts on a number of titles that were released within the last year. Many of the deals highlighted in this roundup do not require an Amazon Prime membership to purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wordle-Like Song-Guessing Game Heardle Sold To Spotify, Will Remain Free

Spotify has acquired the Wordle-like video game Heardle. For anyone just catching up, Heardle is a trivia-style game that challenges players to recognize a song after only listening to the intro. Like Wordle, the aim is to find the song in as few attempts as possible, and also similar to...
TECHNOLOGY

