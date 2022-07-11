ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gamespot

Time on Frog Island

Gamespot

Girls' civilization 3

Gamespot

Second Thoughts

CoD: Warzone Gets Radar Jammer Nerf For Fortune's Keep And Rebirth Island

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone is in full swing, and players now get to choose between three maps to play. Rebirth Island recently returned to join Caldera and the new Fortune's Keep map; however, players have been frustrated with the Radar Jammer field upgrade on Warzone's smaller maps. Thankfully, Raven Software has implemented a change to help.
Gamespot

New PlayStation Plus Games For Extra And Premium Members In July 2022 Announced

The first batch of titles for the Game Catalog in the new version of PlayStation Plus has been announced, and it's headlined by the cat game Stray. Titles available for Extra and Premium subscribers beginning July 19 include the day-one new release Stray, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and multiple Assassin's Creed and Saints Row games. These include Assassin's Creed Unity, Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Freedom Cry, and The Ezio Collection, as well as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell.
Gamespot

Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022

Gamespot

Skate 4 Devs Ask Fans To Not Play Leaked Early Build

A build of the upcoming Skate 4 has leaked online, and the developers have kindly asked those who are playing it to consider not doing so. Late last month, EA showed off some "pre-pre-pre-alpha" footage of the next Skate game, inviting players to playtest it. Footage quickly leaked online, unsurprisingly, but a bigger problem the Skate team is facing is that an earlier build of the game has leaked online, which they're asking people to not play.
Gamespot

Contrary To Rumor, Assassin's Creed Infinity Seemingly Won't Feature An Aztec Setting

Following the release of the next Assassin's Creed game, codenamed Rift, Ubisoft will supposedly then work on releasing Assassin's Creed Infinity. Infinity will be a live-service game, reportedly including a bunch of different experiences--one of which, apparently, specifically won't be Aztec despite recent rumors. "The next [Assassin's Creed] game is...
Gamespot

Resident Evil-Inspired Horror Game You Will Die Here Tonight Announced

Indie studio Spiral Bound Interactive has announced its first game, You Will Die Here Tonight, a survival-horror game heavily inspired by the original Resident Evil. In You Will Die Here Tonight, players are tasked with guiding six members of the Aries Division through a mansion filled with danger in a top-down view.
Gamespot

As Its Ninth Map Debuts, PUBG Dev Says It's Still "The Premiere Battle Royale"

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. PUBG gets its ninth map in a new update today, July 13. Deston is both objectively the biggest map in the history of the game and arguably its most diverse landscape yet. Mixing the game's usual blend of sprawling wilderness with several elaborate places of interest like enormous skyscrapers in a downtown section and an outdoor festival the likes of which you'd expect to find in Forza Horizon, Deston is perhaps best defined by its inability to be easily defined.
Gamespot

The Division Resurgence - How Well Does It Work On Mobile?

GameSpot recently got a chance to see Ubisoft’s upcoming mobile game, The Division Resurgence, in action and speak with executive producer Fabrice Navrez about its development. Much like its console and PC counterpart, Resurgence is a third-person looter-shooter that takes place in New York following the release of the devastating Green Poison. The game can be played cooperatively, but also offers competitive Skirmish and Domination modes as well as a dedicated Dark Zone.
Gamespot

Deadliest Catch - Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator

Gamespot

Amazon Details Lost Ark's New Card-Slinging Arcanist Class Ahead Of July 20 Release

The latest addition to Lost Ark's ever-expanding class roster is coming July 20, this time in the form of a new advanced class of the mage variety, the card-slinging Arcanist. A new blog post from Lost Ark's Western publisher Amazon breaks down how the new class is played ahead of the game's July update. The Arcanist revolves around imbuing a deck of cards with powerful magic to deal damage to enemies, Gambit-style. Arcanist skills come in three different varieties--Normal skills, Stacking skills, and Ruin skills.
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Producer Addresses Fan Concerns

Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, but after fans expressed some concerns, producer Yoshimi Yasuda has offered some clarifications. Publisher Dragami Games confirmed earlier this month that the cult classic Suda51 game is getting a remake, set to release 2023. When the remake was officially confirmed, Yasuda did note that there would be some differences. Now, in a follow-up post, the producer wanted to put fans' worries to rest.
Gamespot

Netflix Series Kingdom Getting A Mobile And PC Game Adaptation

Action Square studio has released a trailer for its upcoming RPG mobile game Kingdom: The Blood. The upcoming game is based on the Netflix series Kingdom and aims to be true to the series by recreating the show's characters, zombies, and vicious action. Action Square ensures that the Korean culture...
Gamespot

Mass Effect And More Games Free For Prime Day | GameSpot News

Looking for something to play this summer? Prime gaming has you covered with some awesome free games! Plus, Modern Warfare 2 leaks and a new Kirby title, all on today’s installment of GameSpot News!. It’s time to get your sci-fi on. Prime gaming is giving away a bunch of...
