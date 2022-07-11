GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. PUBG gets its ninth map in a new update today, July 13. Deston is both objectively the biggest map in the history of the game and arguably its most diverse landscape yet. Mixing the game's usual blend of sprawling wilderness with several elaborate places of interest like enormous skyscrapers in a downtown section and an outdoor festival the likes of which you'd expect to find in Forza Horizon, Deston is perhaps best defined by its inability to be easily defined.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO