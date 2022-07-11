ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tower of Spirit

Gamespot

Resident Evil-Inspired Horror Game You Will Die Here Tonight Announced

Indie studio Spiral Bound Interactive has announced its first game, You Will Die Here Tonight, a survival-horror game heavily inspired by the original Resident Evil. In You Will Die Here Tonight, players are tasked with guiding six members of the Aries Division through a mansion filled with danger in a top-down view.
Gamespot

Time on Frog Island

Gamespot

How Netflix's Resident Evil Juggles Video Game Canon With A New Story

Adapting a beloved video game into a TV show or movie is tricky. How close can it stick to the game canon? Do you retell events from the games or a new story? Explore existing characters or create fresh faces for the audience to watch? Many have tried and many have failed. Netflix's live-action Resident Evil is the latest attempt at bringing that franchise into the live-action space and, according to GameSpot's review, is more successful than any previous adaptation of the property.
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Producer Addresses Fan Concerns

Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, but after fans expressed some concerns, producer Yoshimi Yasuda has offered some clarifications. Publisher Dragami Games confirmed earlier this month that the cult classic Suda51 game is getting a remake, set to release 2023. When the remake was officially confirmed, Yasuda did note that there would be some differences. Now, in a follow-up post, the producer wanted to put fans' worries to rest.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Ted King Returning — to Redeem Jack… and Maybe Do What We’ve Been Predicting for Months?

In the aftermath of Li’s shocking death on Bold & Beautiful, comes news that we’re about to see her husband Jack Finnegan once again, and we’re kinda relieved as Finn will need someone to come to his rescue! Steffy’s believed-dead hubby is, of course, at the mercy of his biological mother Sheila, who despite loving him, is still a deranged psychopath!
Gamespot

Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022

Gamespot

Evil Dead: The Game Adds Army Of Darkness Update Update With New Map, Exploration Mode, And More

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new update today for their co-op PvP/PvE multiplayer game Evil Dead: The Game. The new Army of Darkness-themed update introduces that movie's Castle Kandar location as a map, as well as weapons, cosmetics, and a new single-player Exploration mode. Army of Darkness is the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise, and is about Ash Williams fighting an army of Deadites in the past while trying to get back home.
Gamespot

Bokura no Keshigomu Otoshi Shingakki + All Season Enjoy Set

Gamespot

Skate 4 Devs Ask Fans To Not Play Leaked Early Build

A build of the upcoming Skate 4 has leaked online, and the developers have kindly asked those who are playing it to consider not doing so. Late last month, EA showed off some "pre-pre-pre-alpha" footage of the next Skate game, inviting players to playtest it. Footage quickly leaked online, unsurprisingly, but a bigger problem the Skate team is facing is that an earlier build of the game has leaked online, which they're asking people to not play.
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone Gets Radar Jammer Nerf For Fortune's Keep And Rebirth Island

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone is in full swing, and players now get to choose between three maps to play. Rebirth Island recently returned to join Caldera and the new Fortune's Keep map; however, players have been frustrated with the Radar Jammer field upgrade on Warzone's smaller maps. Thankfully, Raven Software has implemented a change to help.
Gamespot

Contrary To Rumor, Assassin's Creed Infinity Seemingly Won't Feature An Aztec Setting

Following the release of the next Assassin's Creed game, codenamed Rift, Ubisoft will supposedly then work on releasing Assassin's Creed Infinity. Infinity will be a live-service game, reportedly including a bunch of different experiences--one of which, apparently, specifically won't be Aztec despite recent rumors. "The next [Assassin's Creed] game is...
Gamespot

New PlayStation Plus Games For Extra And Premium Members In July 2022 Announced

The first batch of titles for the Game Catalog in the new version of PlayStation Plus has been announced, and it's headlined by the cat game Stray. Titles available for Extra and Premium subscribers beginning July 19 include the day-one new release Stray, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and multiple Assassin's Creed and Saints Row games. These include Assassin's Creed Unity, Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Freedom Cry, and The Ezio Collection, as well as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell.
Whiskey Riff

Aussie Fisherman Gets A Face Full Of Ink While Reeling In Squid

The money shot. For those of y’all who need to relearn an elementary school marine biology lesson, let me give you a refresher. Squids use ink as their way of protection against predators. Whenever they feel threatened, they release a thick ink out of their body, and it creates a dark cloud in the water, blocking their predator’s view, so they’re able to successfully escape and live to see another day. And in pasta, it’s not half bad either, but […] The post Aussie Fisherman Gets A Face Full Of Ink While Reeling In Squid first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Gamespot

As Its Ninth Map Debuts, PUBG Dev Says It's Still "The Premiere Battle Royale"

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. PUBG gets its ninth map in a new update today, July 13. Deston is both objectively the biggest map in the history of the game and arguably its most diverse landscape yet. Mixing the game's usual blend of sprawling wilderness with several elaborate places of interest like enormous skyscrapers in a downtown section and an outdoor festival the likes of which you'd expect to find in Forza Horizon, Deston is perhaps best defined by its inability to be easily defined.
