ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Seniors living in Chemung County can soon pick up coupons that can be used at local farmers markets. The Chemung County Department of the Aging will be distributing coupons at distribution sites across the county starting July 12th. Each coupon booklet contains $25 worth of coupons that can be used to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets across New York.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO