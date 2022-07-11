ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Is Aware Of Bayern's Interest In Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt And Wishes To Bring In Two Center-Backs This Window

By Stephen Smith
 2 days ago

Chelsea are targeting two center-backs this summer to replace the departing Christensen and Rudiger. Matthijs de Ligt is the number one target but owner Todd Boehly is aware of Bayern's interest.

The Blues are set to be very active this window, looking to rebound from a disappointing last season. Top of their priority list is multiple central defenders, though their pursuit of top target Matthijs de Ligt has hit a snag as the Dutchman reportedly prefers Bayern Munich.

Nizaar Kinsella discussed Chelsea's summer transfer plans on Sunday. Kinsella stated that owner Todd Boehly has had multiple discussions with defender Matthijs de Ligt, but that he is now aware of Bayern's interest in the player, an interest that is seemingly accelerating.

He went on to state that Chelsea seek to bring two central defenders in this window. Kinsella mentioned Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano as two alternatives to de Ligt should he join Bayern.

Chelsea heavily pursued Kounde last summer but were never able to agree a fee with Sevilla. There is likely still interest there in the Frenchman and the player was keen on Chelsea in the past.

Upamecano could seemingly be on the move if de Ligt does join the German club. He has only spent a year with the Bavarians but would stand to be made available, given that he could fetch a substantial fee.

City Transfer Room

Report: Manchester City Looking Across Europe for Nathan Ake Replacement With Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Top of the List

Vital Football are claiming that Sevilla will hold out for £65 million if Manchester City want to sign French International Jules Kounde to replace Nathan Ake. The 27-year-old looks set to seal his return back to Chelsea which will mean a move back into the market for Pep Guardiola who wouldn't want to be short of central defenders going into the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Jorge Mendes will try to keep moving Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United expect him to stay

The next days and weeks are going to be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese star made his intentions clear with Manchester United to leave as soon as possible because his priority is to try a new experience and play in the Champions League. He believes that Man United's ambition in the transfer market, or lack thereof, is not comparable to other top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City. In short, Ronaldo wants out and his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options around Europe to find a new destination.
PREMIER LEAGUE
