ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

July 11 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago
Bless Your Heart Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH Greenville, Winterville and PCC for having such a dangerous area of zoning around campus. Why approve all of the food places to be across Memorial Drive from campus but leave students and staff no safe way to cross the road?

BYH to the media and the LGBT community. Is it possible for any four people from the LGBT community to get together without the media declaring it a major news event? I personally don't care what any person's sexual preference is. or what they do in their private lives. In fact, it is none of my business. It's time for the LGBT folks to get a life and get off the news.

NO BYH for Brittney Griner. She doesn't want our national anthem played at her basketball games but now she wants the government to help her get out of Russia. What irony!

I was watching the Greg Gutfeld Show recently and he asked whether it was a compliment or an insult to be called a white supremacist? He said that one characteristic of being a white supremacist was being punctual. He was concerned that he may be a white supremacist because he hated to be late to an appointment.

I think I have some understanding of the abortion dilemma. On the one hand, children are very aggravating and expensive. On the other hand, to eliminate the problem by murdering the unborn child seems a bit extreme. It is quite a conundrum.

Certainly, no one would support a party that would force girls as young as 10 to deliver a baby. Would they?

BYH, Cheri Beasly, do you really think you can get elected to the Senate and then be free of special interests? If you make it there you will be sucked into the SI fundraising machine, just like every other politician.

Yeah, Supreme Court, let’s maintain our originalist viewpoint. Let’s stay stuck in the mindset of the founding fathers despite all the knowledge we’ve gained and the social and intellectual progress we’ve achieved since the days of slavery and disenfranchisement of the entire female portion of our population. Take us back.

Why have the 150 or so House Republicans who voted not to confirm the 2020 election still not presented any evidence of voter fraud? (Except for Mark Meadows of course).

Bless Your Hearts to Joe Biden and progressive Democrats for trying to make our military politically correct. Those of us who served know there is nothing politically correct about what our military does. We kill bad guys before they harm our country. We don't have to be barbarians like the Russians and need to follow the rules of war but we can't afford to distract our forces to appease leftists most of whom never served.

Bless Joe's Heart. Is he too old? Yes. Past his prime? Sure. But 80 million people voted for JB because he believes in the American system of government. Win an election and you have a job. Loose and go home. Trump is the first loser to not understand this basic principle of our system. And that, my friends, is why Trump lost. And will lose again in 2024.

BYH, before you embark on a journey of revenge, first dig two graves.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbernnow.com

248th Anniversary Observance of the New Bern Resolves

At 9:45 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony commemorating the 248th Anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress, which was held in the Craven County Court House, New Bern, North Carolina, August 25-27, 1774. The...
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Know your town the way it was

I have received so many requests from readers of my column locally, some from all over North Carolina, and quite a few from Washington Daily News subscribers that live in other states, to do another ‘Know your Town’ article. I am so very grateful to know the paper’s readers are enjoying and sharing the history in my column.
WASHINGTON, NC
kentuckytoday.com

Churches adjust as talk of recession, inflation impacts ministry costs

NASHVILLE (BP) – The weekday preschool ministry at Englewood Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, N.C., feeds approximately 60 children a day, a number that doubles in the fall. Food costs have always been a part of such ministries, but it’s just one of several areas where inflation has commanded more attention.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Greenville to host mobility, transportation program for public

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Greenville is ready to showcase to the public how transportation and access to walkable communities will benefit all its citizens. An internationally recognized transportation analyst and several national advocates for transportation safety, active mobility, and walkable communities will headline the 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit. It is scheduled for Oct. 27-29 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
Winterville, NC
Society
City
Winterville, NC
WNCT

Family: ‘Carnie has had a good day today’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Beaufort County’s Emergency Services director had another positive report it shared to social media on Saturday. The family of Carnie Hedgepeth said he continues to crack his eyes open and that his body is reacting positively to his medicine. The overall recovery process continues since his crash with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Counties in ENC seeing high COVID case counts again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Pitt County, along with Beaufort, Washington, and Martin counties, case counts have now reached the “high” level. Health experts say this is due to the new B5 variant, which is highly infectious. A big jump in the number of NC counties in the CDC’s orange zone with high COVID spread […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Mayor Hardy and local area pastors make a plea for cooperation

Mayor Hardy, alongside local area pastors, made a public plea for cooperation within the community to help stem the violence Kinston has experienced. From the steps of City Hall, the Mayor addressed the citizens of Kinston and asked for the leaders of the community to take part in the efforts to reduce crime.
KINSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
WITN

Pitt County Schools among group getting $400,000 for afterschool grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Partnership for Progress, United Way of Pitt County, and Pitt County Schools were approved for a joint afterschool grant. The funding will go toward the 21st Century Community Learning Center, which offers children from low-income families or poor-performing schools extra opportunities for education and growth. The...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

ECU to conduct interviews to replace vice chancellor for student affairs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina university is preparing to replace a long time school leader. East Carolina University has begun their search for a new vice chancellor for student affairs following Virginia Hardy who has held the position for years. Hardy announced her plans to retire in February. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ENC hospital suspends ICU care as nursing shortage continues

WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — An eastern North Carolina hospital is suspending intensive unit care amid the ongoing nursing shortage that is being felt locally and nationwide. Martin General Hospital, a 49-bed hospital in Williamston, NC, will temporarily suspend intensive care unit (ICU) services effective Aug. 1, 2022. “Like many...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Alderman Odham Publicity Stunt Leads to Violation of § 160A-169 — Now What?

If politicians ran clean campaigns, we wouldn’t be where we are today. The campaign for Odham for Mayor has been boasting about having the backing of “the vast majority of all New Bern Police Department personnel” on their social media, in press releases, and they even had a local television station repeating it without vetting the information to be accurate.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bless Your Heart#Racism#Byh#Pcc#Lgbt
WITN

Martin General Hospital to suspend ICU August 1

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Martin General Hospital has announced it will temporarily suspend its intensive care unit on August 1. The Williamston hospital, which holds 49 beds, says its medical/surgical unit and emergency department will remain open and fully operational. Hospital leaders said their inability to recruit nurses to work there led to the decision to suspend the unit.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

BCCC Barber Academy now open to clients

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy is now accepting clients. Beaufort County Community College’s new barbering program has 18 students enrolled in its first session. Like its Cosmetology and Manicuring Salon on campus, the TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy invites the public to receive discounted services so that...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Music festival planned to honor late mayor

A local music festival planned for this fall will honor former Washington Mayor Mac “Bear” Hodges. Featuring six hours of music at the park bearing his name, the event will raise funds for downtown improvements, including a proposed statue of Hodges, a key figure in Washington’s $3.4 million streetscape project started in 2020. Hodges died from complications of COVID-19 before the project’s completion.
WASHINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WITN

Police group not backing former New Bern police chief in mayoral race

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association Crystal Coast Chapter is throwing its weight behind one of the candidates in the runoff race for New Bern mayor and it is not the former police chief. The organization is supporting Alderman Jeffrey Odham over Toussaint Summers, saying Odham...
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
694
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy