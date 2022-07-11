July 11 Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH Greenville, Winterville and PCC for having such a dangerous area of zoning around campus. Why approve all of the food places to be across Memorial Drive from campus but leave students and staff no safe way to cross the road?

BYH to the media and the LGBT community. Is it possible for any four people from the LGBT community to get together without the media declaring it a major news event? I personally don't care what any person's sexual preference is. or what they do in their private lives. In fact, it is none of my business. It's time for the LGBT folks to get a life and get off the news.

NO BYH for Brittney Griner. She doesn't want our national anthem played at her basketball games but now she wants the government to help her get out of Russia. What irony!

I was watching the Greg Gutfeld Show recently and he asked whether it was a compliment or an insult to be called a white supremacist? He said that one characteristic of being a white supremacist was being punctual. He was concerned that he may be a white supremacist because he hated to be late to an appointment.

I think I have some understanding of the abortion dilemma. On the one hand, children are very aggravating and expensive. On the other hand, to eliminate the problem by murdering the unborn child seems a bit extreme. It is quite a conundrum.

Certainly, no one would support a party that would force girls as young as 10 to deliver a baby. Would they?

BYH, Cheri Beasly, do you really think you can get elected to the Senate and then be free of special interests? If you make it there you will be sucked into the SI fundraising machine, just like every other politician.

Yeah, Supreme Court, let’s maintain our originalist viewpoint. Let’s stay stuck in the mindset of the founding fathers despite all the knowledge we’ve gained and the social and intellectual progress we’ve achieved since the days of slavery and disenfranchisement of the entire female portion of our population. Take us back.

Why have the 150 or so House Republicans who voted not to confirm the 2020 election still not presented any evidence of voter fraud? (Except for Mark Meadows of course).

Bless Your Hearts to Joe Biden and progressive Democrats for trying to make our military politically correct. Those of us who served know there is nothing politically correct about what our military does. We kill bad guys before they harm our country. We don't have to be barbarians like the Russians and need to follow the rules of war but we can't afford to distract our forces to appease leftists most of whom never served.

Bless Joe's Heart. Is he too old? Yes. Past his prime? Sure. But 80 million people voted for JB because he believes in the American system of government. Win an election and you have a job. Loose and go home. Trump is the first loser to not understand this basic principle of our system. And that, my friends, is why Trump lost. And will lose again in 2024.

BYH, before you embark on a journey of revenge, first dig two graves.

