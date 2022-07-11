ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin hosts the Houston Dynamo after shutout victory

By The Associated Press
2 days ago
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Houston Dynamo (6-9-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (11-4-4, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -133, Houston +314, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Atlanta United 3-0, Austin faces the Houston Dynamo.

Austin is 5-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Austin leads the MLS with 38 goals. Sebastian Driussi leads the team with 11.

The Dynamo are 4-6-4 against Western Conference teams. The Dynamo are 3-0-1 when they score a pair of goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Austin won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driussi has scored 11 goals and added three assists for Austin. Jon Gallagher has three assists over the past 10 games.

Darwin Quintero has scored seven goals with one assist for the Dynamo. Thorleifur Ulfarsson has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Dynamo: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Kipp Keller (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Jhohan Romana (injured), Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured).

Dynamo: Darwin Ceren (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

