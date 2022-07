The final week of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is sold out at Circa ’21, but an extra performance has been added this Thursday, July 14. There is a show-only performance at the dinner theater (1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island), on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. There will be no meal and no Bootlegger service, but concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO