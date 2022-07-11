ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Talking Art with Gaye Shannon-Burnett

wvik.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Martin joined WVIK as a host of Talking Art in 2017. A...

www.wvik.org

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

The Story Behind One of the Most-Mocked Paintings in U.S. History

In 1939, the United States government awarded what was then the most expensive artistic commission in its history to Howard Chandler Christy, saddling the Capitol with a most curious white elephant. Christy, well known as a magazine illustrator, was an unlikely artist to be awarded the contract to commemorate the...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quad#Carolyn Martin#Npr#Wvik#Talking Art#Npr Programming
CBS News

X-rays of famed artist Amedeo Modigliani's work bring "quite an amazing discovery"

Haifa, Israel — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of "Nude with a Hat" at the University of Haifa's Hecht Museum was X-rayed as part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Reggie Andrews, Songwriter and Beloved Music Educator, Dies at 74

Reggie Andrews — co-writer and producer of the Dazz Band’s Grammy Award-winning hit “Let It Whip” and beloved music educator whose former mentees range from Leon “Ndugu” Chancler and Patrice Rushen to Terrace Martin and The Internet’s Syd — died on June 23 in Upland, Calif. The 74-year-old’s cause of death was not disclosed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nftevening.com

The Price Is Right Gameshow Is Launching New NFT collection

The Price Is Right, one of television’s longest-running game shows, is launching a new collection of gamified NFTs. These NFTs relate to several iconic games within the show. They will launch on Theta Drop, Theta Labs’s environmentally friendly, low-cost NFT marketplace, in collaboration with Freemantle, the show’s producers. The first drop, the ‘Cliff Hangers’ pack, will debut on July 15th. There are 1000 Cliff Hangers NFTs on offer.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

"Afro-Atlantic Histories": Art of the African diaspora

Works of artists from Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean from the 17th through 21st centuries are on display in the exhibition "Afro-Atlantic Histories," the most comprehensive look at the interplay of art between Africa and the Americas ever held at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Correspondent Rita Braver pays a visit.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Denver

Matt King, creative and co-founder of arts collective Meow Wolf, dies

Matt King, a co-founder of the Santa Fe-based arts collective Meow Wolf that has grown into an offbeat, interactive entertainment juggernaut, has died. He was 37.Meow Wolf spokeswoman Didi Bethurum on Tuesday confirmed King's death. He died Saturday, but the cause and location of his death was withheld.In a statement, Meow Wolf called King a "pioneer of immersive art" who "had a joy for creation that was electric and expansive." CEO Jose Tolosa said "thousands have been deeply touched by the artistic genius of his work."Meow Wolf coined a new brand of family entertainment with its "House of Eternal Return"...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Legendary Tattoo Artist Spider Webb Dies at 78, NASA Releases More James Webb Images, and More: Morning Links for July 13, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE STORIED TATTOOIST SPIDER WEBB, who fought laws that restricted his medium while pushing it into the realm of high art, has died at 78, Neil Genzlinger reports in the New York Times. In 1976, Spider (as he was generally known) gave a tattoo in front of the Museum of Modern Art so that he would be arrested and could test a city restriction on the practice. He lost the legal battle, but New York formally rescinded the ban in 1997. Spider created complex designs but also embarked on conceptual projects like one that involved tattooing a small X on 1,000 people and 1,000 Xs on one person. “Tattooing was just one part of what he did,” sexologist and artist Annie Sprinkle told the Times. “He did sculpture, painting, drawing, performance art, comic books, video. His life was art.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

180 The Strand Presents an Immersive "Future Shock" Exhibition in London

Blurring the lines between physical and virtual. 180 Studios and Fact Magazine have assembled a roster of pioneering artists to create a series of immersive installations that blur the line between physical and virtual. Combining the newest digital technology, interactive algorithms, AI and 3D digital mapping, laser work, holographic projections, and electronic music, the cavernous spaces are transformed into otherworldly environments as visitors disconnect from the regular world and travel through the dizzying visions of the different artists.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Touching Personal Reason for Working Closely With This Charity

For American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, family truly does matter and it’s because of this that he is working closely with a charity. You will see below in this YouTube video that Wolfe has a personal reason for being involved with Operation Smile. See, his daughter Charlie was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate. It is something many children are born with and face reparative surgeries.
CHARITIES
dornob.com

Bob Dylan’s Love Affair with Trains Continues with a Monumental Sculpture in France

Bob Dylan’s largest artwork to date has been unveiled on the grounds of the Chateau La Coste wine estate in Provence, southern France. Part of the chateau’s “Art and Architecture” walking tour, the piece is a massive rail car with sculptural welded iron walls. Simply entitled Rail Car, the piece sits on railroad tracks just beyond the edge of the picturesque vineyard. The shapes in its walls include wagon wheels, crosses, gears, wrenches, and sections of wrought iron fencing and is made from a whopping seven tons of iron.
VISUAL ART
American Songwriter

Halsey to Auction Off Original Paintings for National Abortion Fund

Halsey has been one of the most outspoken artists following the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe V. Wade. Now, the 27-year-old pop star is taking their advocacy for reproductive rights one step further by auctioning off a selection of original paintings they made during their Love and Power Tour, which wrapped up this past weekend. All of the proceeds will be donated to the National Network of Abortions.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy