ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai plans more COVID testing amid fresh curbs across China

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKeHG_0gbFFf5v00

BEIJING (Reuters) - Multiple Chinese cities are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs, from business halts to lockdowns, to rein in new infections, with the commercial hub of Shanghai bracing for another mass testing campaign after detecting the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

As China sticks to its “dynamic zero-COVID” policy of promptly stamping out all outbreaks, the strict curbs by local governments come despite low caseloads, at a time when much of the world co-exists with the virus.

The central government has said curbs must be as targeted as possible to reduce damage to the world’s No. 2 economy, after this year’s major disruptions clogged global supply chains and hit international trade.

The highly-transmissible BA.5, which is driving outbreaks in many countries outside China, has shown signs of greater ability to escape vaccine-triggered antibody reactions than some other Omicron subvariants, health officials have said.

The discovery of one such infection in Shanghai raises the stakes of quickly limiting a nascent outbreak to avert more disruptive measures similar to the lockdown in April and May that roiled the global economy and markets.

China’s yuan currency eased against the dollar, with stocks weaker as well.

Data from China, including June trade figures on Wednesday and last month’s retail sales, industrial output and the April-June gross domestic product numbers on Friday, are likely to confirm the economy slowed down sharply in the second quarter amid coronavirus lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere.

Shanghai, China’s most populous city of 25 million, has told people in several districts to get tested twice in another round of mass screening from Tuesday to Thursday, similar to last week’s.

Its residents are already testing every few days to secure access to various locations and public transport.

Authorities, and some investors, hope such relentless testing will uncover infections early enough to keep them in check.

The risk of a prolonged major city lockdown had been reduced with early controls, UBS Global Wealth Management said.

“We expect COVID restrictions, mainly in the form of rolling mini-lockdowns for the rest of the year, which would be less disruptive to production or supply chains, along with the gradual rollout of more supportive policies,” it said in a note.

Daily counts of locally transmitted infections in Shanghai increased to several dozens since July 5, up from single digits earlier this month, but are still tiny by global standards.

Most of its recent cases have been among those already in quarantine.

NEW CURBS ELSEWHERE

Mainland China reported 352 new domestically transmitted COVID infections on July 10, 46 of these symptomatic and 306 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

In the central province of Henan, the town of Qinyang has almost completely locked down its nearly 700,000 residents from Sunday, with one person from each household allowed out every two days to get groceries.

In some areas, people have been told not to leave home at all.

Four major districts in the northwestern city of Lanzhou, in Gansu province, and the southern cities of Danzhou and Haikou in Hainan province, are under temporary curbs for several days, with entertainment and cultural spaces shut.

About 6 million people in the three cities are affected by the rules.

The city of Nanchang in southern Jiangxi province, with 6.3 million residents, shut some entertainment venues on Saturday, although the duration of the curbs was not specified.

In the northwestern province of Qinghai, the city of Xining kicked off a mass testing campaign on Monday after one person tested positive on Sunday.

Several major districts in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou also began mass tests on Monday.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Shanghai#Henan Province#Southern China#Chinese#Omicron#Sec
The Guardian

Tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong hotel in 2017 stands trial in China

China has formally put Canadian-Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua on trial, more than five years after his alleged abduction in Hong Kong, which rattled the city and sparked fears about residents being forcibly disappeared. The Canadian embassy in Beijing confirmed on Monday that Xiao’s trial had begun this week. “Canadian consular...
The Drive

First Flight For China’s H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Be Imminent: Report

Evidence is mounting that China’s highly anticipated next-generation stealth bomber is being readied to fly. China’s state-run media has dropped a strong hint that the first flight of the country’s long-awaited H-20, the next-generation bomber that’s expected to be a broad counterpart to America’s stealth bomber, could be imminent. An article, published yesterday in the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times newspaper reports that an official at the Chinese Flight Test Establishment, or CFTE, told visiting officials that China is preparing to conduct a flight test of a new aircraft. The remark is attributed to Ge Heping, the party chief of the CFTE, and the official visit is described as a “rally meeting … to mobilize personnel involved in the test.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
CNBC

China factories are feeling some heat as U.S., Europe demand slows

Chinese manufacturers are starting to see demand for consumer goods in developed economies tail off, after a strong rebound from pandemic shocks. Spot ocean freight rates between China and major U.S. and European markets are falling as consumer demand retreats. Goods demand is "normalizing" leading to a significant slowdown in...
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Baby with Four Arms and Legs in India Hailed as "Miracle of Nature"

A "miracle" baby has shocked India upon being delivered with four limbs and four legs. Previously in 2022, a similar baby with polymelia was birthed in eastern India, again with four arms and legs and portions of its organs visible. The infant was idolized by villagers who assumed the baby was an extraordinary person.
INDIA
Reuters

United States supports Canada's decision to return turbine to Germany

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States supports Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the State Department said on Monday, a move aimed at ensuring continued flows of energy to Europe amid shortages that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Virus experts warn the mutated 'Centaurus' BA.2.75 variant has arrived in Australia and could take over from Omicron after ripping through India

A new Covid sub-variant nicknamed Centaurus has made its way to Australia after ripping through India as health experts fear a similar situation could be on the way for us. Officially named BA.2.75, the sub-variant is being monitored by the World Health Organisation with experts warning it could be more transmissible than Omicron.
INDIA
TechCrunch

China says closely following India’s raid of Vivo, warns of chilling impact on business confidence

The Enforcement Directorate, India’s anti-money laundering agency, earlier this week raided dozens of phone-maker Vivo’s operations and production sites across multiple states. In a statement to TechCrunch, Vivo said it was cooperating with Indian authorities. Wang Xiaojian, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counsellor said China was following...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Beijing imposes China’s first-ever vaccine mandate as the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant tests its COVID-zero defenses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China’s steadfast COVID-zero policy is showing signs of strain as multiple outbreaks of new Omicron subvariants force government officials to implement increasingly restrictive policies. On Wednesday, Beijing municipal officials...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

490K+
Followers
342K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy