ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China warns Asian nations to avoid being used as 'chess pieces' by big powers

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17c6wg_0gbFFeDC00

JAKARTA, July 11 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister Wang Yi warned on Monday during a policy speech in the Indonesian capital that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by major powers in a region at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors.

Speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in Jakarta, Wang, who was speaking through a translator, said many countries in the region were under pressure to take sides.

"We should insulate this region from geopolitical calculations… from being used as chess pieces from major power rivalry and from coercion," he said, adding: "The future of our region should be in our own hands."

Southeast Asia has long been an area of geopolitical friction between major powers given its strategic importance, with some countries in the region wary of choosing sides in the current U.S-China rivalry.

Wang's speech comes just days after he attended a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali and amid intense Chinese diplomacy that has seen him make string of stops across the region in recent weeks.

On the sidelines of the G20, Wang held a five-hour meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with both describing their first in-person talks since October as "candid". read more

Wang said on Monday he had told Blinken both sides should discuss the establishment of rules for positive interactions and to jointly uphold regionalism in the Asia-Pacific.

"The core elements are to support ASEAN centrality, uphold the existing regional corporation framework, respect each other's legitimate rights and interests in the Asia-Pacific instead of aiming to antagonize or contain the other side," Wang said.

Responding to a question about Taiwan after his speech, Wang said Washington "by distorting and hollowing out the One China policy, is trying to play the Taiwan card to disrupt and contain China’s development."

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei have escalated in recent months as China's military conducted repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait, the waterway separating the island from China.

China considers Taiwan its "sacred" territory and has never renounced the use of force to ensure eventual unification.

Washington says it remains committed to its One China policy and does not encourage independence for Taiwan, but the United States is required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself under its U.S. Taiwan Relations Act.

"The two sides across the (Taiwan) Strait will enjoy peaceful development. But when the one-China principle is arbitrarily challenged or even sabotaged, there will be dark clouds or even ferocious storms across the strait," Wang said.

Reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 35

Minion's Sidekick
2d ago

Meanwhile, Beijing lures unwitting nations into its not-so-subtle web of domination with Belt & Road enticements.

Reply
14
Arthur Erdman
2d ago

Red China is not a big power ? What is Red China up to now ? Cooking up another virus to unleash on the world ?

Reply
9
Related
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Asian#Taiwan Relations Act#Foreign Policy#Indonesian#G20#Chinese#State
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Chess
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
PBS NewsHour

China demands U.S. end military ‘collusion’ with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Reuters

Reuters

490K+
Followers
342K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy