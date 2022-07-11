ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks look to narrow gap on Giants

 2 days ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks get another opportunity to make up ground on the San Francisco Giants in their quest for third place in the National League West when the clubs open a three-game series in San Francisco on Monday night. The scheduled matchup of Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.42...

