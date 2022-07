BOSTON -- X-rays were negative on Trevor Story's right hand after he was struck by a pitch on Tuesday night, but the injury is going to keep him out of the Red Sox lineup for at least a few games.Story is not in the Boston lineup Wednesday night as the Red Sox continue a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg. And chances are he won't be in the lineup Thursday, as manager Alex Cora told WEEI on Wednesday that the team hopes to have Story back for this weekend's three-game set against the Yankees in New...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO