All casinos in Macau were closed for the first time in two years on Monday as the city battled an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.Authorities in the world’s biggest gambling hub ordered the closure of the city’s non-essential businesses, including more than 30 casinos, for one week. They also told all residents to stay home and only step out for essentials.Macau’s Government Information Bureau said all businesses would be required to suspend their operations unless they were “deemed essential to the community and to the day-to-day lives of the members of the public”.“The latest step is in order to contain...

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO