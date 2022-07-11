ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of Abe killing suspect is a Unification Church member, church says

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - The mother of the man arrested for the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is a member of the Unification Church, the church's Japan head said on Monday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, was identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe and opened fire during a campaign speech on Friday, an attack that was captured on video and shocked a nation where gun violence is rare.

Yamagami believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a "huge donation", Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigative sources. Yamagami told police his mother went bankrupt from the donation, the Yomiuri newspaper and other media have reported.

Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Unification Church, told reporters at a briefing in Tokyo that Yamagami's mother was a member of the church. He did not give her name.

Tanaka declined to comment on her donations, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Neither Abe nor the man arrested for his shooting were members of the church, Tanaka said. Abe was also not an adviser to the church, Tanaka said, adding the church would cooperate with police on the investigation if asked to do so.

Abe appeared at an event hosted by an organisation affiliated with the church last September where he delivered a speech praising the affiliate's work towards peace on the Korean peninsula, according to the church's website.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Yamagami's mother and could not determine whether she belonged to any other religious organisations.

Police have confirmed that the suspect said he held a grudge against a specific organisation, but have not named it.

Yamagami's mother first joined the church around 1998 but stopped attending in a period between 2009 and 2017, Tanaka said. About two to three years ago she re-established communication with church members and in the last half year or so has been attending church events at a frequency of about once a month, he said.

The Unification Church was founded in South Korea in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon, a self-declared messiah and strident anti-communist. It has gained global media attention for its mass weddings where it marries thousands of couples at a time.

Moon, who spoke fluent Japanese, launched an anti-communist political campaign in Japan from late 1960s and built relations with Japanese politicians, according to the church's publications.

Moon died in 2012. The church has about 600,000 members in Japan, out of 10 million globally, Tanaka said.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo and Ju-min Park in Seoul; Editing by David Dolan and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

FIXITANDMOVEON
2d ago

I ran into those freaks in Seattle back in 1989. They told me God was going to be here in a few years. It's been over 30, WTH?

JeanKach Hall
2d ago

While it's understandable why he's concerned about his mother's well-being, it's no excuse to commit an assassination.

Cheryl W.
2d ago

First, I am going to say that I don't know if what he believes is true. But, people really should stop giving religious organizations money that they cannot afford. I'm Catholic, and I go to church. I give $20.00 plus a month because this is all I can afford. Even if I had more, I would not do 10%. I am not going to do Old Testament vs New Testament... Second, people are giving away money like vadoo or something... Scripture talking giving and receiving is one thing; I respect that. But, no one is consistently talking about give what you don't have... Like today everyone keep using the witchcraft word...that's what it is... Give because you can! Sometimes we may stand on Faith occasionally, but over all stop giving what you do not have. My thoughts...

