Hobbies

Puzzle solutions for Monday, July 11, 2022

By USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SOAPY MESSY SWIVEL GERBIL

Answer: Casino company profits were rising because of all the people going to — "LOSS" VEGAS

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I like the idea of having built this beautiful empire, but I still like to think of myself as a stable boy." — Giorgio Armani

Cryptoquote

I GREW UP WATCHING "SUPERMAN." WHEN I FIRST LEARNED TO DIVE, I WASN'T DIVING; I WAS FLYING, LIKE SUPERMAN. — TOM HIDDLESTON

Cryptoquip

WHAT MIGHT PEOPLE CALL SOME BROAD BEANS SERVED AT A WEDDING RECEPTION? FAVA OF THE BRIDE.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

RYE WHEAT WHITE SOURDOUGH

Lexigo

SIEVE, EVOLVED, DEVOID, DIANA, ARTIST

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. SCHEMES
  2. INSTRUCTION
  3. COHOSTS
  4. UNCLEAR
  5. OUTGUESS
  6. SURVIVAL
  7. AMBITIONS

Find the Words

Rich in resources

Kubok

