Report: Heinz Field to be renamed, current naming rights deal not being extended

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Heinz Field will soon have a new name.

According to a report from 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz has decided not to extend its naming rights deal for the North Shore stadium.

The stadium's new name will reportedly be Acrisure Stadium, which is a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm, Fillipponi said on Twitter.

The new name could officially be announced as soon as Tuesday, Fillipponi said.

Heinz Field opened in 2001 and currently serves as the home field for the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh football teams.

Following the name change and re-branding, things will likely look a little bit different, including the giant Heinz ketchup bottles that sit above the endzone on the open end of the stadium.