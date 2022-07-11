ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Heinz Field to be renamed, current naming rights deal not being extended

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dapSw_0gbFD3u600

Report: Heinz Field getting new name 01:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Heinz Field will soon have a new name.

According to a report from 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz has decided not to extend its naming rights deal for the North Shore stadium.

The stadium's new name will reportedly be Acrisure Stadium, which is a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm, Fillipponi said on Twitter.

The new name could officially be announced as soon as Tuesday, Fillipponi said.

Heinz Field opened in 2001 and currently serves as the home field for the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh football teams.

Following the name change and re-branding, things will likely look a little bit different, including the giant Heinz ketchup bottles that sit above the endzone on the open end of the stadium.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Says Acrisure Stadium ‘Will Always Be Heinz Field’ Despite Name Change

Yinzer Nation was not happy yesterday after the Pittsburgh Steelers revealed that their 21-year-old home would no longer be the familiar Heinz Field, but Acrisure Stadium. And Ben Roethlisberger did not help the cause. The newly-retired quarterback tweeted a message detesting the venue’s name change as he reminisced about his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers fans viciously mock stadium’s new name

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans have shared their distaste for the new name for their stadium, which will be changed from its current moniker Heinz Field. The football stadium has been named after the ketchup brand, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, for 21 years ever since it first opened in 2001. It’s now set to be named after an insurance company that many are unaware of. Acrisure, a company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a fintech company with connections to Thomas Tull, the minority owner of the Steelers. The company has bought the naming rights for the stadium for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Heinz Sends Message to Steelers Fans Following Stadium Name Change

H.J. Heinz may not have the naming rights for the Pittsburgh Steelers home field anymore, but they aren't saying goodbye. The famous ketchup company announced that the partnership will continue despite changes. The Steelers agreed to a 15-year deal with Michigan-based brokerage company Acrisure to change the field's name to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His 'At Home' Commercials

It didn't matter if Baker Mayfield was playing well or not for the Cleveland Browns, he was always making entertaining commercials with Progressive Insurance. Unfortunately, the "at home with Baker Mayfield" commercials are coming to an end. Mayfield, who was acquired by the Carolina Panthers last Wednesday, announced that he's...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heinz Ketchup#Naming Rights#University Of Pittsburgh
The Spun

Heinz Field Renamed: NFL World Reacts

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. According to 93.7 "The Fan's" Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is set to be renamed after 21 years. Per the popular Steelers radio host: "The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday."
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Steelers new stadium sponsor makes some sense after all

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having their iconic Heinz Field undergoing a name change — and an examination of the buyers reveal how the deal went down. As Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi eloquently put it, the ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be no more, and in its place, a new corporate title arises: Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
93.7 The Fan

Reaction to Heinz Field name change not going over well

According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is being renamed Acrisure Stadium. The name comes from a Michigan-based insurance brokerage. While in the grand scheme of things, the name change doesn’t really matter, a bunch of Pittsburghers are NOT happy. Former Pirates second baseman and current...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers' Heinz Field gets new name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Heinz Field is getting a new name. The Steelers confirmed a partnership with the Michigan-based financial technology company Acrisure. The insurance brokerage firm has ties to Thomas Tull, one of the Steelers' minority owners. The Steelers didn't disclose the financial terms of the 15-year deal that will change Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a press release. "We are very appreciative to partner...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers Choose Michigan Brokerage Firm for New Stadium Name

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from Heinz Field after over 20 years of giant ketchup bottles. After failing to reach a long-term deal, the team is changing names for their North Shore stadium, and have already found a new suitor. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Heinz Field's renaming the latest in long history of popular Pittsburgh name changes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Change is not usually a welcomed thing -- but this isn't the first time Pittsburghers have had to go through a major name change.For instance, you may remember when the Civic Arena turned into Mellon Arena back in 1991.Or how about Star Lake? The place has seen many name changes over the years, but to most, even with the name changes, it was always Star Lake. And you can't forget about Consol Energy Center, which is now PPG Paints Arena.There's even one you may not think of -- the Old Mill at Kennywood, which became Garfield's Nightmare, and is now back to the beginning as the Old Mill again. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy