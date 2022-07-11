NFT Platform OMNI Hit By Re-Entrancy Exploit, Lost $1.4M in ETH

Crypto venture capital giant Multicoin Capital isn’t slowing down in the face of the market slump with its latest fund, the $430 million Venture Fund III. The fund will provide capital for early-stage and later-stage projects focused on data-aggregating decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), open finance, Web3 infrastructure and consumer social opportunities, among other initiatives. Early-stage projects can expect to receive between $500,000 and $25 million from a combination of funds originating from Venture Fund III and Multicoin’s evergreen liquid fund, which has assets in the single-digit billions. Later-stage projects are eligible for up to $100 million in capital from a combination of the same two funds.
