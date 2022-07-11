ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

A Victorian chef has taken the prize for Australia's best pizza

By Adena Maier
Time Out Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought that you had to go all the way to Italy to try some of the best pizzas in the world, think again: a Victorian chef just took out the prize for the best pizza in Australia and the 13th best in the world. Now, instead of hopping on...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

This Massachusetts eatery is one of the world’s best restaurants, according to Conde Nast Traveler

It is a family-owned Persian eatery. When Conde Nast Traveler asked food experts where travelers should dine, a Massachusetts restaurant landed on the worldwide list. The travel publication recently released a global map of the world’s best restaurants according to people who eat for a living and included Belmont’s Café Vanak, which opened last year. It is the only New England restaurant on the map.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eater

Tenured D.C. Chef John Melfi Is Leaving Modena for a New Life in Italy

One of D.C.’s most celebrated chefs is packing up and moving to Italy. John Melfi, who’s led the acclaimed kitchens at Fiola Mare, Blue Duck Tavern, Fiola, and since-shuttered Vidalia and Oval Room, will soon live in the actual Northern Italian region he artfully showcases on plates at downtown’s modern Modena. (His last day is Wednesday, July 20, he tells Eater, and Knightsbridge Restaurant Group’s Ashok Bajaj will announce a replacement next month.) D.C. simultaneously loses a pastry pro this summer. Melfi will make the big move with Claudia Barrovecchio, the pastry chef at Michelin-rated Fiola since 2018. The two met while working at the Fabio Trabocchi flagship five years ago, and their YOLO leap to Europe reads much like a romance novel. The culinary power couple plans to buy a 35-year-old pasticceria in Vinovo, an idyllic town in the region of Piedmont, where Barrovecchio’s family is from. The pair set up a GoFundMe page to help update and expand the local favorite that baked Barrovecchio’s first birthday cake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Geoffrey Zakarian's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

Great American chef and TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is well known for his 10 plus years as a judge on "Chopped" as well as many other Food Network shows, but there is more to Zakarian than you might imagine. The celebrity chef is revered for his countless successful restaurants all around the world as well as having a successful cookware line and multiple cookbooks under his belt. Surprisingly enough, the chef's life wasn't always on the culinary track. In fact, he didn't even have cooking and hospitality on his brain at all when he first went off to college.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victorian#Pizza Dough#Pizzas#Food Drink#Cbd#Eynesbury Homestead#Australian
The Kitchn

Perfect Peach Crisp

In the short stretch of summer when the bins of fresh peaches are practically overflowing, I cannot resist picking up an entire sack. I usually have no problem eating through them all before purchasing the next batch, but sometimes I am left with a few overripe peaches that need to be eaten stat. Enter: peach crisp.
RECIPES
MedicalXpress

Salmonella found in world's biggest chocolate plant

Salmonella bacteria have been discovered in the world's biggest chocolate plant, run by Swiss giant Barry Callebaut in the Belgian town of Wieze, the firm said Thursday. A company spokesman told AFP that production had been halted at the factory, which produces liquid chocolate in wholesale batches for 73 clients making confectionaries.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling

Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mental_Floss

Enjoy a Venison Scotch Egg and Other British Delicacies at London's Only Michelin-Starred Pub

The restaurants that boast a Michelin star are more diverse than you might assume. The coveted accolade has been awarded to establishments around the world, ranging from fine dining restaurants to street food vendors. If you're craving a specific cuisine, you can likely find at least one Michelin eatery that serves it. Even London's humble pub fare has been recognized by the institution.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Proved Us All Wrong With His Vegan Food Confession

Gordon Ramsay is not the man you thought he was. For years, the renowned chef has prided himself on dishes such as beef wellington, seared scallops, and other meat and seafood-based delicacies. Though he has featured vegetarian and vegan chefs on his competition shows "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," he has never shown too much interest in cooking with dietary restrictions. And in many cases, the contestants are required to cook meat and seafood multiple times throughout the competition.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Worth the detour: Istria’s best rural retreats

Move away from the beaches and head inland to find the soul of Istria. These countryside retreats offer a relaxed rustic vibe and a taste of the Istrian way of life. Set on the edge of the tiny rural village of Lovrinići near Pazin in central Istria, Pruga is a quiet escape offering B&B-style accommodation. A reconstructed stone house is divided into two split-level apartments with interiors done up in a chic contemporary style, with rustic furniture to add a touch of country glam. Kids love to splash around in the infinity-style pool overlooking the gardens or explore the neighbouring woods. A buffet breakfast served in the shade of a pergola gets rave reviews and includes freshly baked cakes, homemade jams and locally produced foods like honey and sheep cheese. Alternative diets are gladly catered for with advance notice and the friendly hosts are happy to share restaurant recommendations and tips on things to see and do in the region. Ask nicely and they may even share the location of their favourite secluded beach. Lovrinići 14, Pazin.
WORLD
USA TODAY

Watermelon rum lemonade slushies are the perfect summer drink

Slushies are the ultimate beat-the-heat summer refreshment, and all you need to make them is a few good ingredients and your blender. Though our watermelon rum lemonade slushy recipe takes little time to prepare, you do need to plan ahead. Frozen chunks of watermelon are the primary ingredient for this drink, which means you’ll have to get your melon in the freezer in advance (instructions below).
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

These are the best places in the world, according to Time magazine

Looking for some travel inspo for 2022? Well, here’s a bucketload. Time magazine just released its list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022, featuring 50 destinations it reckons are most worth a visit this year. So what makes Time’s list in 2022? Well, there’s a whole range...
LIFESTYLE
Washington Examiner

How the olive made the martini

There are Martini purists who abjure olives and insist that lemon peel is the only proper garnish for the greatest of all cocktails. They are the ones who can be heard, when presented with an olive in their drink, repeating the well-worn line, “If I had wanted a salad, I would have ordered one.” Let me suggest that they are wrong. Not only is an olive the best and most correct embellishment for gin-and-vermouth, without the cocktail olive, the Martini would never have come to be the essential American drink.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

These are the best cities on earth for stuffing your face

If you’re the kind of traveller that spends half your trip researching places to eat, listen up. Earlier this year, we asked our readers to take part in the Time Out Index, our survey of more than 20,000 city-dwellers across the world. Respondents were grilled on things as diverse as sustainability, transport and romance, plus the quality of their restaurants and bars. Now, we’ve sifted through the results, and we can reveal the best places across the globe for food.
LIFESTYLE
leitesculinaria.com

Fresh Cherry Tart with Cream Cheese Filling

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This fresh cherry tart with cream cheese filling is an easy dessert made with a citrus and almond pastry crust that’s filled with sweetened whipped cream cheese and crowned with fresh summer cherries.
RECIPES
Time Out Global

Zoos Victoria just acquired its fourth (and biggest!) zoo

Between 2017 and 2021, more than 9 million visitors passed through Melbourne Zoo, Healesville Sanctuary and Werribee Open Range Zoo. The Zoos Victoria trio is one of our state's biggest tourist attractions, and it's about to become a quadruple threat with the addition of its fourth and largest zoo. With...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Wanted: travellers for a fabulous European rail adventure

Are you a sucker for train travel and fascinating historical homes? Well, boy, have we got the dream trip for you. Accommodation behemoth Airbnb and veteran train ticketer Interrail are hooking up to offer the chance for six very, very lucky people to win a bespoke cross-Europe train journey, with overnight stays at some of the continent’s most glamorous rentals.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy