Pundit Ian Wright has hit back at suggestions from Lord Sugar that he was parachuted into television coverage of Euro 2022.The business tycoon and former Tottenham chairman took to Twitter at the weekend to question the lack of male presence in coverage of the women’s tournament, and later welcomed Wright’s inclusion, along with Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, on the BBC’s panel for England’s 8-0 demolition of Norway on Monday evening.However, former England and Gunners striker Wright addressed Lord Sugar in a video posted on his own Twitter account on Tuesday.He said: “In your mind, you actually thought after you sent...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO