‘These producers hate women’: Love Island sparks backlash over shock return of series four star Adam Collard

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Love Island has been met with backlash after bringing back former contestant Adam Collard , who caused considerable controversy when he was cast in series four.

At the end of Sunday night’s (10 July) episode, which ended in a cliffhanger over who the public had voted to go home, narrator Iain Stirling revealed that Adam would be returning to the villa.

“Tomorrow night… guess who’s back,” teased the commentator. Adam said that he is planning to “ruffle a few feathers”.

ITV has been met with huge criticism over bringing back Adam, however, with many people sharing their reactions to the news on Twitter.

The 26-year-old was 22 when he appeared as an original islander on 2018’s fourth season.

He is a personal trainer and gym director from Newcastle.

During his time on the series, he paired up with Kendall Knight, Rosie Williams, then Zara McDermott, before his head was turned in Casa Amor and he dumped Zara for Darylle Sargeant.

His behaviour on the programme led Women’s Aid, a domestic abuse charity, to issue a warning about spotting signs of abuse .

At the time, he was widely condemned for the way he treated Rosie. Women’s Aid said there were “clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour” of “emotional abuse”.

A wave of viewers, including celebrities Zoe Ball and Scarlett Moffatt, criticised Adam’s actions on Twitter at the time.

One person wrote on Twitter in response to his return: “Adam was so bad on Love Island that Woman’s Aid had to write a statement.”

Another added: “A reminder of the last time Adam Collard was in the villa,” accompanied by a video of him speaking with Rosie.

“Adam Collard? The devil himself? The mass manipulator?” a third person wrote.

Someone else said: “What the f*** Adam Collard?! This is the same guy who played three girls like fiddles.”

“Not enough toxic men in there, eh? They just had to bring Adam back,” said another, with one person calling him “the toxic king”.

“I never want to see the Love Island bosses/producers pretend to care about mental health again. Not after bringing Adam back, the guy that was so bad Women’s Aid had to write a statement on him,” said another.

Other viewers, however, hope that Adam’s return will bring more drama to this season, with one person writing: “I hope Adam isn’t here to show personal growth, we need that record Ofcom complaints energy, the think pieces, national headlines.”

“Adam is the biggest villain in Love Island history so this is so so perfect. I think this might be the most toxic Love Island season so far,” said another.

The charity Women’s Aid has also issued a new warning to ITV bosses.

The Independent has contacted a representative of ITV for comment.

At the time of series four, Adam’s family threw their support behind him amid the criticism . “Say what you will, this is a reality game show! [sic]” they wrote on social media.

The Independent ’s Vix Meldrew wrote an opinion piece in 2018 condemning his behaviour .

Love Island continues every night except Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm. Episodes are available to watch on ITVHub and BritBox the following day.

