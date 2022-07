Katarina Johnson-Thompson admits she needed to make the brave decisions to protect her long-term future.The reigning heptathlon champion has a different perspective after a troubled build-up to her title defence at the World Championships in Eugene.Her 18-month injury nightmare is barely behind her and the 29-year-old arrives in Oregon amid difficult preparations, having split from coach Petros Kyprianou in June just months after relocating to Florida.She only left former coach, Bertrand Valcin, last year having worked with the Frenchman – who oversaw her world title in 2019 – for five years.Back in the UK, Johnson-Thompson is now under the tutelage...

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO