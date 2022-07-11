ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PPB: Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCC6x_0gbF7wWt00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist died Sunday night after being struck by a car, according to Portland Police Bureau.

PPB: Man killed in shooting in King neighborhood

North Precinct officers responded to the report of a vehicle/bicyclist crash at the intersection of N Juneau St. and N Chautauqua Blvd. just before 10:15 p.m. Responding officers learned that the cyclist had died from paramedics at the scene. The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene, said PPB.

During the investigation, N Chautauqua Blvd. will be closed from N Juneau St. to N Columbia Blvd.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-184939, or call (503)823-2103.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

