PPB: Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist died Sunday night after being struck by a car, according to Portland Police Bureau.PPB: Man killed in shooting in King neighborhood
North Precinct officers responded to the report of a vehicle/bicyclist crash at the intersection of N Juneau St. and N Chautauqua Blvd. just before 10:15 p.m. Responding officers learned that the cyclist had died from paramedics at the scene. The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene, said PPB.
During the investigation, N Chautauqua Blvd. will be closed from N Juneau St. to N Columbia Blvd.
If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-184939, or call (503)823-2103.
