ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Coroner confirms identities of bodies found in Kern River as 2 missing Southern California men

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OipQ_0gbF6QVy00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identities of two bodies pulled out of the Kern River last week as two men who went missing in the river on the Fourth of July.

The coroner identified the men as Samuel Jacinto Raymundo Ramirez, 18, and Diego Cobo Bernal, 27, of North Hills in the San Fernando Valley. Their bodies were found on July 7, three days after they went missing in the Kern River in the area of Hobo Campground.

Witnesses said the two men tried to swim across the river but got pulled into the water by the current and got lost.

Each year, officials stress visitors should stay out of the water. Even though water may seem calm, the undercurrent is deceptively fast and can overpower unsuspecting swimmers.

A sign at the entrance to Kern River canyon on Highway 178 marks how many people have died in the river. Last month, KCSO updated the sign to show 317 people had died in the Kern’s waters since 1968.

The sign will be updated again next year.

Comments / 20

Related
KGET

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The victim of a motorcyclist fatality on July 11 in Lake Isabella has been identified. According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, Craig John Piti, 58, of Lake Isabela, was driving a motorcycle on the night of the incident and crashed, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A post death […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies victims of fatal I-5 accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The victims of a head-on accident on the I-5 southbound lanes near Twisselman Road on Monday have been identified. According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, Ricardo Gomez Perez, 54, of Healdsburg, Calif. and Manuel Vasquez Garcia, 44, of Montclair, Calif. were both pronounced dead at the scene. Perez and Garcia […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
North Hills, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Man sentenced in deadly southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to fatally shooting a man in southeast Bakersfield. Javell Waddell, 26, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition in exchange for the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRMG

7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — After years of addiction, Matthew Hirsch was sober. He landed a stable job working overnight shifts at a 7-Eleven in Southern California, lived with his girlfriend in a nearby apartment and spoke to his father every day. Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, a masked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

KCFD rescues passenger from car accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday night, Kern County firefighters broke out the helicopter to save a passenger from an accident in a remote off-road area below Round Mountain Road. A single passenger vehicle had left the roadway and became disabled several hundred feet below the road. Kern County firefighters set up equipment in an area […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Car torn in half in Manor Street crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash tore a Honda Accord in half near the bluffs Wednesday morning. Police and first responders were dispatched to Manor Street just south of west of Union Avenue just before 8:45 a.m., according to Pulse point. When 17 News arrived at the scene the front end of the Accord was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kern River#The Coroner#Kcso
KGET

BPD involved crash on California and Chester

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash on California and Chester avenues near Bakersfield High School. The incident was reported on the PulsePoint website at 5:13 p.m. We have reached out to BPD and have not received a response at the time of publishing. This is a developing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Sleeping woman run over, killed at Jefferson Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed after being run over while sleeping at Jefferson Park in East Bakersfield Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to Jefferson Park around 6:47 a.m. for medical aid to a woman down, according to the department. Officers discovered a dead 57-year-old transient […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Another life taken by Kern River Sunday, death toll at 320

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another life was taken by the Kern River Sunday bringing the death toll to 320 since 1968. Pasadena, Calif., resident Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin was seen going under water in the Kern River at Hart Park around 4:15 p.m. The 21-year-old was transported to Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Motorcyclist fatality in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcycle involved incident in Lake Isabella on Jerry Avenue and Lake Isabella Boulevard resulted in at least one death, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says, the incident was reported at 8:16 p.m. This is a developing story.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

8-year-old drowns in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials say the drowning happened Thursday, July 7, afternoon in a family swimming pool on Clara Court, near Kendrick Elementary School. The coroner’s office says 8-year-old Melody Monroe Ayon was taken to the hospital but later died.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KABC

7-Eleven stores here under seige: UPDATE

Parent Company Asking Some Stores To Close For Second Night. (Los Angeles, CA) — After a series of deadly robberies, many 7-Eleven stores in Southern California will be closed for a second straight night. Early on Monday morning, two people were killed and several more were injured after a robber shot up multiple 7-Eleven locations in three different counties. The 7-Eleven parent company says they continue to be worried for “franchisee, associate and customer safety.” The suspect is still on the loose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

I-5 Southbound on ramp at Twisselman Road, blocked off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck hauling a log rolled over on the roadside on the southbound I-5 at Twisselman Road and a patient is now being airlifted, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says, the incident began at about 11:14 a.m. when the log rolled over. The southbound […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy