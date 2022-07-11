Authorities Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The City of Menominee has received several reports from within the city and the surrounding areas of sick, dying, or dead birds. You are being asked to please keep away from any sick, dying, or dead birds. Do not help them or comfort them. You’re your children and pets away from the birds, too. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the virus primarily affects birds, but it is important to remember that it can be a zoonotic disease, or a disease transmitted from domestic or wild animals to humans. You should avoid handling any sick or dead wild birds, but if it is necessary to move a dead bird, use disposable gloves, a disposable mask, a plastic bag, or shovel to do so and wash your hands thoroughly after. You may report any sick, dying, or dead birds to the Menominee Police Department 906-863-5568 or Menominee County E-911 on the non-emergency line 906-863-6614.

MENOMINEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO