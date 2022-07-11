ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Authorities Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash

By Robert Kennedy
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF GROVER, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday. At 5:53 p.m., Marinette County Dispatch got reports of a motorcycle crash on U.S....

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Trial Ordered for Mother After Toddler Dies of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman was ordered Wednesday to stand trial in connection with her toddler’s death after the child apparently found illicit drugs while the parents were napping and died of fentanyl poisoning. Tyana Putzlocker, 22, and Derrick Young, 23, are charged with child neglect...
GREEN BAY, WI
thebaycities.com

Single-Vehicle rollover crash in Marinette County leaves one person injured

One person was injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Marinette County on Saturday. According to the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, just before 5 a.m., crews responded to southbound Highway 41, near the Schacht Road exit, for a one-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, firefighters said they had to cut a fence to reach the vehicle and occupant. Officials report that one person was injured and taken to a local medical center.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Trial in Green Bay Homicide Delayed Again

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The murder trial for the suspect in drug debt murder – which resulted in a body being burned and left on the UW-Green Bay campus – was delayed Wednesday for a second time. Pedro Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marinette County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Oconto County, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Oconto County, WI
Accidents
County
Marinette County, WI
Marinette County, WI
Accidents
City
Oconto, WI
Marinette County, WI
Cars
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Oconto County, WI
Crime & Safety
UPMATTERS

WI man killed in motorcycle crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WJMN) — Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Wisconsin man Saturday evening, according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve. Daniel E. Ertman, 53, of Oconto, Wisc., was not wearing a helmet when he was...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Spalding man arraigned on multiple counts of CSC

MEYER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dustin Randal Garvin-Thorbahn, 20, was arraigned on July 11 in Menominee County on four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC). Michigan State Police in Iron Mountain investigated a report of an incident that happened on Dec. 1, 2021 in Menominee County. An arrest warrant was issued for two Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree (During Felony) and 2 Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree (Person 13-15). On July 9, Garvin-Thorbahn was arrested.
SPALDING, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Green Bay incident started from an argument, threats with gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have given an update on the incident that occurred on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in downtown Green Bay. A Green Bay Police Department member told Local 5 News that the incident started as an argument between two people. It was reported that a man in a car implied that he had a gun to another person in a different vehicle during that argument.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pet dogs die in Town of Peshtigo house fire

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two pet dogs died in a fire in the Town of Peshtigo Sunday. At about 2:57 p.m., firefighters were called to a garage fire on Woodridge Drive. The garage was attached to the home and the fire spread to the attic of the residence.
PESHTIGO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Alcohol#Traffic Accident
wearegreenbay.com

Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
GREEN BAY, WI
thebaycities.com

Avian Flu (Bird Flu) Outbreak in the City of Menominee and the surrounding area

The City of Menominee has received several reports from within the city and the surrounding areas of sick, dying, or dead birds. You are being asked to please keep away from any sick, dying, or dead birds. Do not help them or comfort them. You’re your children and pets away from the birds, too. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the virus primarily affects birds, but it is important to remember that it can be a zoonotic disease, or a disease transmitted from domestic or wild animals to humans. You should avoid handling any sick or dead wild birds, but if it is necessary to move a dead bird, use disposable gloves, a disposable mask, a plastic bag, or shovel to do so and wash your hands thoroughly after. You may report any sick, dying, or dead birds to the Menominee Police Department 906-863-5568 or Menominee County E-911 on the non-emergency line 906-863-6614.
MENOMINEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
thebaycities.com

A $55 million development in Menominee will include residential housing

The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority took the first steps last evening in an approval process to move the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority forward to support the development at the former Kmart project property. Nancy Douglas, with the Menominee Business Development Corporation, says, “our next steps will be to do some informational meetings with the Menominee City Council and the Menominee County Board.”
MENOMINEE, MI
101 WIXX

Green Bay Schools Moving Forward On Referendum Proposal

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A $92.6 million referendum could lead to expanded commons, upgrades to athletics and more. District Chief Operations Officer Josh Patchak says there’s slight changes to this latest proposal. A $92.6 million referendum could lead to expanded commons, upgrades to athletics and more throughout...
GREEN BAY, WI
thebaycities.com

Marinette Common Council moves forward with $1 million tax incentive for new Hotel

The City of Marinette Common Council approved last week a $1 million incentive for a 93-room, four-story hotel to be built near the old ShopKo building on Roosevelt Road and agreed to sell city-owned lots to allow for expanded developments. A tax increment financing agreement will provide an incentive to develop the hotel based on an expected improvement value of around $7 million. Mayor Steve Genisot says, “just like every community, they are all offering incentives, whether it be land or other TIF incentives, to help buy projects down.”
MARINETTE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy