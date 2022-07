The New York Mets have been long awaiting the return of ace Jacob deGrom, who has missed the entire 2022 MLB season while recovering from a shoulder injury. Having already set out on a rehab assignment, the Mets have now revealed deGrom’s next step in his return to Queens. According to Anthony DiComo, deGrom is slated to start on Thursday at Triple-A Syracuse.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO