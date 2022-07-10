ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Web Extra: Interview with San Francisco’s new district attorney

Developer Evicts More Than a Dozen Mostly Senior Citizen Houseboat Residents from South San Francisco Marina

The 14 "liveaboard" residents of the South San Francisco Oyster Cove Marina were offered a $10,000 relocation fee — but only if they agreed to leave within two weeks. Our view of Bay Area houseboat living is usually limited by what we see in Sausalito, where ramshackle aging hippie vessels sit alongside $3 million luxury houseboats. But down in South San Francisco at the Oyster Cove Marina, you do not have those multimillion-dollar luxury boats in the mix.
Prop A’s failure and why we need to fight for Muni

Going into San Francisco’s primary election on June 7, it sure seemed like everyone was onboard with a $400 million bond for Muni to improve transit services. Proposition A had support from a coalition of diverse interests: the Board of Supervisors and the mayor, the workers that make up the San Francisco Labor Council, and the barons of capital at the Chamber of Commerce. But despite this consensus, the measure failed to reach the two-thirds majority required under state law.
San Francisco Is Considered One of the World’s Greatest Places for 2022

Yesterday, we waxed on the fact that the Bay Area’s mass exodus — a hella hyped hyperlocal trend that took off in 2020 amid pandemic-spurred shelter-in-place orders and general unease — and how it’s still going strong in 2020. Though Silicon Valley, however, appears to remain unaffected by residential zip code changes observed elsewhere in the region.
Fans Line Up Ahead of Raising Cane's Bay Area Debut in Oakland

Fans lined up early Thursday for the grand opening of the Bay Area's first Raising Cane’s. The fast food joint known for its chicken fingers was set to open at 8430 Edgewater Drive in Oakland at 9 a.m., but some fans were lined up hours earlier perhaps in anticipation of receiving free food or other rewards for being the first.
Five cuisines you haven’t tried in the Bay Area

(KRON) – The Bay Area offers some of the most diverse food options of anywhere in the world. Everyone knows about its Chinese, Mexican and Japanese food, but the area offers much more. Have you ever tried Liberian food? What about Ukrainian? Here are five cuisines that you might...
We asked AI image app DALL-E 2 to show what the San Francisco Bay Area could be

"I keep waiting for [Sutro Tower] to stalk down the hill and attack the Golden Gate Bridge," longtime San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen famously quipped. It’s easy for any San Francisco resident to imagine the scene, our city’s two most prominent symbols engaging in Godzilla-style battle. But what happens when you ask a computer to actually create an image of the landmark-on-landmark combat? Or when you pose more complicated scenarios to AI, like asking it for an image of how climate change would affect the city?
Fred T. Smith, Race Man, part of the Black pantheon

Fred T. Smith’s Celebration of Life is on Wednesday, July 20, 2-3 p.m., at the West Oakland Senior Center, 1724 Adeline St., Oakland, and 4-7 p.m. at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Road, Oakland, Group Picnic Area. There will be food and music at the outdoor event.
Dede Wilsey Buys Ballot Measure to Return Cars to JFK

The “Access for All campaign” submitted a petition to the San Francisco elections department Monday with enough signatures to get a measure on the November ballot. If passed, the measure would negate an April decision by the S.F. Board of Supervisors and return motorists to the JFK Promenade through Golden Gate Park. From the SF Chron‘s report:
