Web Extra: Interview with San Francisco’s new district attorney

"I keep waiting for [Sutro Tower] to stalk down the hill and attack the Golden Gate Bridge," longtime San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen famously quipped. It’s easy for any San Francisco resident to imagine the scene, our city’s two most prominent symbols engaging in Godzilla-style battle. But what happens when you ask a computer to actually create an image of the landmark-on-landmark combat? Or when you pose more complicated scenarios to AI, like asking it for an image of how climate change would affect the city?

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO