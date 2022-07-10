Web Extra: Interview with San Francisco’s new district attorney

Traffic impacted after a truck rolled over in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. Traffic was impacted after a collision Wednesday morning in San Francisco. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place in the area of Mansell Street and San Bruno Avenue, which is situated in the city’s Portola neighborhood [...]
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four days into the job, San Francisco's new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins reinforces her promise to clean up the city and hold criminals accountable. The question is, how will she do it?. In a one-on-one interview, Jenkins spoke exclusively to ABC7, laying out her main priorities...
The 14 "liveaboard" residents of the South San Francisco Oyster Cove Marina were offered a $10,000 relocation fee — but only if they agreed to leave within two weeks. Our view of Bay Area houseboat living is usually limited by what we see in Sausalito, where ramshackle aging hippie vessels sit alongside $3 million luxury houseboats. But down in South San Francisco at the Oyster Cove Marina, you do not have those multimillion-dollar luxury boats in the mix.
Going into San Francisco’s primary election on June 7, it sure seemed like everyone was onboard with a $400 million bond for Muni to improve transit services. Proposition A had support from a coalition of diverse interests: the Board of Supervisors and the mayor, the workers that make up the San Francisco Labor Council, and the barons of capital at the Chamber of Commerce. But despite this consensus, the measure failed to reach the two-thirds majority required under state law.
Hospitalizations continue rising, driven by the May and June surge of Omicron variants in the Bay Area and beyond. And case counts, though unreliable, still paint a picture of continued or accelerating surging. Here in the Bay Area, the BA.5 variant appears to be driving a surge that's slightly more...
(KRON) – The Bay Area has a wide selection of diverse food options for people to choose from. Yelp compiled a list of the top places to eat in the Bay Area based on ratings. Places on this list may be familiar to some Bay Area foodies, but there are plenty of new spots to […]
Newly appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Tuesday a sweeping change regarding crime in areas such as the Tenderloin district, vowing to end long-standing drug markets in the city. Crime in the Tenderloin, specifically the open selling and using of various illegal drugs, has been a problem...
Yesterday, we waxed on the fact that the Bay Area’s mass exodus — a hella hyped hyperlocal trend that took off in 2020 amid pandemic-spurred shelter-in-place orders and general unease — and how it’s still going strong in 2020. Though Silicon Valley, however, appears to remain unaffected by residential zip code changes observed elsewhere in the region.
Fans lined up early Thursday for the grand opening of the Bay Area's first Raising Cane’s. The fast food joint known for its chicken fingers was set to open at 8430 Edgewater Drive in Oakland at 9 a.m., but some fans were lined up hours earlier perhaps in anticipation of receiving free food or other rewards for being the first.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is chalking up Brooke Jenkins’ reportedly “icy” first meeting with staff as a reality of turnover, rather than a reflection of discord in the District Attorney’s Office.
(KRON) – The Bay Area offers some of the most diverse food options of anywhere in the world. Everyone knows about its Chinese, Mexican and Japanese food, but the area offers much more. Have you ever tried Liberian food? What about Ukrainian? Here are five cuisines that you might...
A fatal shooting Saturday evening in Potrero Hill left one man dead, marking SF's 26th homicide of the year to date. The SFPD is investigating the shooting, which took place around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dakota and 23rd streets. [CBS SF]. The giant sequoias in Mariposa Grove, in...
"I keep waiting for [Sutro Tower] to stalk down the hill and attack the Golden Gate Bridge," longtime San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen famously quipped. It’s easy for any San Francisco resident to imagine the scene, our city’s two most prominent symbols engaging in Godzilla-style battle. But what happens when you ask a computer to actually create an image of the landmark-on-landmark combat? Or when you pose more complicated scenarios to AI, like asking it for an image of how climate change would affect the city?
Fred T. Smith’s Celebration of Life is on Wednesday, July 20, 2-3 p.m., at the West Oakland Senior Center, 1724 Adeline St., Oakland, and 4-7 p.m. at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Road, Oakland, Group Picnic Area. There will be food and music at the outdoor event.
It’s 11 p.m. on a Friday, I’ve had three drinks and I’m staring longingly through the glass at a case of divine-looking doughnuts. Glazed beauties glisten under the shop lights, and a chocolate doughnut with an appealingly toasted marshmallow wedged in its center seems to sing to me.
The “Access for All campaign” submitted a petition to the San Francisco elections department Monday with enough signatures to get a measure on the November ballot. If passed, the measure would negate an April decision by the S.F. Board of Supervisors and return motorists to the JFK Promenade through Golden Gate Park. From the SF Chron‘s report:
