Environment

Expanding, uncontained Washburn Fire prompts air quality advisory

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 400 firefighters from across the state are battling...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS San Francisco

Air tankers fighting Washburn Fire encounter dangerous updrafts

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Burning dangerously close to the famed Mariposa Grove, the Washburn Fire isn't just causing trouble on the ground, but in the skies as well. A radio dispatch from a Canadian based air attack tanker working the Washburn Fire described it."So a branch went right over the top of us. Pretty good size. So, if we keep seeing that, uh, we might have to knock it off. I don't want to take a chance of busting window or an airplane or hurting an aircraft for this," said the dispatcher.It's a phenomenon called updrafting, with internal fire weather causing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Why fire crews are using different tactics to stop flames from reaching California's ancient sequoias

Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, where the biggest sequoia trees in the world grow, has been protected by the government for more than 150 years. That protection is now in the hands of firefighters who have been working around the clock to contain a wildfire in Yosemite National Park that is threatening the giant trees there. They are using different tactics that include using smaller fires to stop the Washburn Fire—which has burned more than four square miles of historic parkland and is now 22% contained.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees

The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Marsh Fire in East Contra Costa still smoldering, spreading smoke 6 weeks later

PITTSBURG -- Why the Marsh Fire in East Contra Costa County is still burning after six weeks is chiefly because of its fuel: peat, which isn't easy to put out once it ignites. The smoldering fire prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke in eastern Contra Costa County for Tuesday and Wednesday. Smoke is expected to impact Pittsburgh, Antioch, Oakley and Brentwood.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

