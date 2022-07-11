Expanding, uncontained Washburn Fire prompts air quality advisory

Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, where the biggest sequoia trees in the world grow, has been protected by the government for more than 150 years. That protection is now in the hands of firefighters who have been working around the clock to contain a wildfire in Yosemite National Park that is threatening the giant trees there. They are using different tactics that include using smaller fires to stop the Washburn Fire—which has burned more than four square miles of historic parkland and is now 22% contained.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO