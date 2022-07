The Indiana Pacers made a splash Thursday by signing restricted free agent Deandre Ayton to the largest offer sheet in NBA history. According to Adrian Wojnarowski , Ayton agreed to a four-year, $133 million offer from the Pacers. Because Ayton is a restricted free agent, the Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the offer to retain the center.

