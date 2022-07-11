ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Miami County Soil & Water Conservation District at PH Library

troypubliclibrary.org
 2 days ago

Monday, July 11 - 5:30 p.m. Meet Linda Raterman of the...

troypubliclibrary.org

hometownstations.com

Allen County prepares for their share of the lawsuit settlement from drug distributors

Communities across Ohio are getting things in place to get their share of the $808 million settlement from drug distributors. According to the governor’s office, municipalities representing 85% of the Ohio population were represented in the lawsuit and will be getting a portion of the settlement. The money is restricted for use by programs that deal with drug recovery, treatment, or prevention. Plus, the money can be part of public awareness campaigns to promote well-being in the state. The Allen County Commissioners have set up a fund to receive their portion, which will be divided over 18 years. But it is unknown right now how much they will get.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Plans made to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys

LIMA — Allen County Regional Transit Authority is making plans to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys downtown. The Lima Loop would travel from various points in the heart of the city taking passengers to their favorite shopping places and restaurants. Currently, the RTA has one trolley in...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Are you eligible for the Homestead Exemption?

SIDNEY — Homeowners who turn 65 years of age or older in calendar year 2022 or are totally and permanently disabled have until Dec. 31, 2022, to file for the homestead exemption of real estate taxes on their 2023 bill according to Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning. In order...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Greene County COVID-19 risk high, masks recommended

Greene County is now at a high risk level for COVID-19 community transmission, the local health district said Tuesday. That means people should take precautions such as masking indoors and staying up to date with vaccinations, including boosters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC looks...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
County
Miami County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Miami County, OH
Government
peakofohio.com

Several county roads to be chipped sealed this week

The Logan County Engineer’s Office recently announced that county forces will be chip sealing several county roads beginning today (Tuesday, July 12) and the work will run through Thursday, July 14, weather permitting. The roads to be chip sealed are:. County Road 271 from County Road 296 to State...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Greene County moves to high COVID-19 transmission

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has moved from medium to high for the week of July 1 through July 7. Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has seen their case numbers going up steadily since June. Health officials said people letting their guards down and summer gatherings may be adding to the […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

New golf course set to open in Greene County

XENIA — A new golf course in Greene County is back open after being closed for years and has expanded by adding a restaurant and bar. Jasper Kitchen and Bar officially opened to the public on Monday and is part of Jasper Hills Golf Club located along Jasper Road and opened in May.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

DeWine, ODOT celebrating I-70 lane additions in Springfield

The Interstate 70 Lane Addition Project widens the interstate from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between U.S. 68 and State Route 72. The Governor's office said the project will not only provide motorists with added instate capacity, but it will increase safety by replacing bridges.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine announces completion of I-70 lane addition

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today joined Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and others to officially cut the ribbon on a major reconstruction of Interstate 70 in Clark County. The four-year, $50 million project included adding a third lane in each direction between U.S. Route 68 and State Route 72, the final stretch of four lane interstate remaining between Columbus and Dayton.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Greene County attorney retires after 47 years

XENIA — The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office announced the retirement of Stephen K. Haller on Friday after 47 years, according to a news release. Haller was hired at the prosecutor’s office in 1975 as assistant prosecuting following his graduation from the University of Toledo, the release said. He continued that role under Greene County Prosecuting Attorneys such as Mike DeWine and Bill Schenck.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County marriage licenses issued in June

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in June:. • Zachary Allen Pike, 27, a machinist, and Terri Ann Gascon, 25, a...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

What a $500K home looks like in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Prices are rising for homes both in the Miami Valley and nationwide, but people are still buying homes in spite of the high costs. While you’re looking for your dream home, check out these examples of homes that sold for more than 500,000 in Montgomery County this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

City of Troy now offering goat yoga sessions

If you need some time away from your normal day to day routine or are looking for something outside the box, goat yoga is the perfect activity for you to try, according to a social media post by City of Troy Mayor Robin Oda.
TROY, OH
dayton247now.com

Humane Society of Greater Dayton helps in beagle rescue

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Humane Society of Greater Dayton partnered recently with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to rescue animals that had been relinquished from a facility which breeds animals for animal testing. Four adult beagles, and eight beagle puppies were rescued. Before being rescued, these animals...
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Letter: Concerned about practices at Children Services

I am responding in guarded fashion about a provocative social services practice in Allen County, specifically those concerns aired by Nadia Lampton, the former Allen County Children Services board president. We communicated briefly, and she had been made aware of some bad care and advice issued to youths by a...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Lock 27 Brewing announces changes in operations at Centerville, Dayton locations

Lock 27 Brewing is announcing changes in operations at its Centerville and Dayton locations. The Centerville space, located at 1035 S. Main Street, will now be known as Lock 27 Brewing Restaurant. The restaurant will focus on food and cocktails. The Dayton space, located at 329 E. First Street, will move forward as Lock 27 Brewing Taproom, emphasizing craft beer service.
DAYTON, OH

