Bean's Cafe alters meal service at Centennial Campground

A new restaurant is replacing an old one in metro Phoenix.Farhad Ibrahimzade/Unsplash. There are a number of restaurant “concept” groups around the Valley that, when one restaurant fails to impress, instead of closing up shop and moving out of the space, the restaurant group simply changes up the menu, alters the decor, and rebrands the establishment. For these restaurant groups that have established enough equity to be able to swap in entirely new menus and decor on a semi-frequent basis, it does make it easier to eventually land on a menu that connects with customers. This is exactly what is happening with one local restaurant, as it closes down shop in preparation for a new restaurant to open in its place.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO