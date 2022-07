(Guthrie Center, Iowa) – For the second year in a row, Guthrie County ISU Extension & Outreach is offering the Wild Places in Guthrie County tourism event! Each year they select five different locations in Guthrie County to explore. A flyer provides you coordinates to each location and a list of a few activities that you can do once you get to each location. “We try to find different areas around that county that hit on recreation, history, and places that you might not even know about and then we create an educational video for each location with the help of local experts,” said Mollie Clark, Youth Coordinator.

