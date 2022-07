JENKS, OKLA. – The Oklahoma Aquarium is in Jenks, Oklahoma just southwest of Tulsa. Built it 2002, it is the largest aquarium attraction in a four-state area. The aquarium features the world’s largest exhibit of bull sharks visible through a unique walk through tunnel. The aquarium is home to more than 500 aquatic species and 10,000 animals.

