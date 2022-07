There are few British traditions more sweetly appealing than afternoon tea served in pretty teacups along with a few delightful bites, such as scones with jam and clotted cream, and tiny tea sandwiches. Here, in the United States, we enjoy our scones in the morning with our coffee, and yes, sometimes with tea, too—but we typically don't indulge in that clotted cream. And since we don't often turn to it, many of us don't know what clotted cream is—or how to make it and use it come tea time.

