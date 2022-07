It isn’t quite like Tesla to do anything without fanfare, yet at the IdeenExpo in Hannover Germany, the EV giant unveiled a prototype of yet another product they’re working on – a trailer that attaches to the back of your EV, with fold-out solar panels and battery packs that help expand your EV’s range. Designed presumably for the Cybertruck (given that it’s more purpose-built for the outdoors), the trailer also comes with a SpaceX Starlink internet terminal, helping extend internet connectivity along with your Tesla’s overall range capacity.

7 DAYS AGO