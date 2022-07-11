Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 07:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Meade, southeastern Lawrence and west central Pennington Counties through 330 PM MDT At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nemo, or 14 miles south of Sturgis, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dalton Lake around 305 PM MDT. Nemo around 310 PM MDT. Silver City around 320 PM MDT. Pactola Reservoir around 325 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

