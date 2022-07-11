ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Authorities Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash

By Robert Kennedy
wtaq.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF GROVER, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday. At 5:53 p.m., Marinette County Dispatch got reports of a motorcycle crash on U.S....

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Trial Ordered for Mother After Toddler Dies of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman was ordered Wednesday to stand trial in connection with her toddler’s death after the child apparently found illicit drugs while the parents were napping and died of fentanyl poisoning. Tyana Putzlocker, 22, and Derrick Young, 23, are charged with child neglect...
GREEN BAY, WI
thebaycities.com

Single-Vehicle rollover crash in Marinette County leaves one person injured

One person was injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Marinette County on Saturday. According to the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, just before 5 a.m., crews responded to southbound Highway 41, near the Schacht Road exit, for a one-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, firefighters said they had to cut a fence to reach the vehicle and occupant. Officials report that one person was injured and taken to a local medical center.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Trial in Green Bay Homicide Delayed Again

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The murder trial for the suspect in drug debt murder – which resulted in a body being burned and left on the UW-Green Bay campus – was delayed Wednesday for a second time. Pedro Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marinette County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Oconto County, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Oconto County, WI
Accidents
County
Marinette County, WI
Marinette County, WI
Accidents
City
Oconto, WI
Marinette County, WI
Cars
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Oconto County, WI
Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of abducting child, repeated suspicious activity at local daycare

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges for allegedly abducting her niece’s son and repeated incidents at a local daycare. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on July 7 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an address on Packerland Drive for a reported ‘suspicious situation’. It was noted that the caller’s aunt came and left with her one-year-old son.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

WI man killed in motorcycle crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WJMN) — Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Wisconsin man Saturday evening, according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve. Daniel E. Ertman, 53, of Oconto, Wisc., was not wearing a helmet when he was...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Alcohol#Traffic Accident
WLUC

Spalding man arraigned on multiple counts of CSC

MEYER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dustin Randal Garvin-Thorbahn, 20, was arraigned on July 11 in Menominee County on four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC). Michigan State Police in Iron Mountain investigated a report of an incident that happened on Dec. 1, 2021 in Menominee County. An arrest warrant was issued for two Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree (During Felony) and 2 Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree (Person 13-15). On July 9, Garvin-Thorbahn was arrested.
SPALDING, MI
nbc15.com

Parents charged after their toddler ingested deadly fentanyl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler's mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn't breathing.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Green Bay incident started from an argument, threats with gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have given an update on the incident that occurred on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in downtown Green Bay. A Green Bay Police Department member told Local 5 News that the incident started as an argument between two people. It was reported that a man in a car implied that he had a gun to another person in a different vehicle during that argument.
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 9, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pet dogs die in Town of Peshtigo house fire

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two pet dogs died in a fire in the Town of Peshtigo Sunday. At about 2:57 p.m., firefighters were called to a garage fire on Woodridge Drive. The garage was attached to the home and the fire spread to the attic of the residence.
PESHTIGO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
GREEN BAY, WI
wnmufm.org

Possible bird flu outbreak in Menominee

MENOMINEE, MI— Menominee City Police are reporting a possible outbreak of Avian Flu in the city and surrounding area. The department has received several reports of sick, dying, and dead birds. Officials warn residents against touching or trying to rescue sick or dead birds. Children and pets should be kept away, as well.
MENOMINEE, MI
thebaycities.com

Avian Flu (Bird Flu) Outbreak in the City of Menominee and the surrounding area

The City of Menominee has received several reports from within the city and the surrounding areas of sick, dying, or dead birds. You are being asked to please keep away from any sick, dying, or dead birds. Do not help them or comfort them. You’re your children and pets away from the birds, too. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the virus primarily affects birds, but it is important to remember that it can be a zoonotic disease, or a disease transmitted from domestic or wild animals to humans. You should avoid handling any sick or dead wild birds, but if it is necessary to move a dead bird, use disposable gloves, a disposable mask, a plastic bag, or shovel to do so and wash your hands thoroughly after. You may report any sick, dying, or dead birds to the Menominee Police Department 906-863-5568 or Menominee County E-911 on the non-emergency line 906-863-6614.
MENOMINEE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy