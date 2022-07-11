ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Has Completed First Part Of Chelsea Medical

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

As his move to the Blues inches closer and closer, forward Raheem Sterling reportedly began his medical over the weekend in London and will be traveling to the United States in the coming days.

Though his transfer was not concluded in time for him to join the group that traveled to the United States for preseason, Raheem Sterling is in the process of completing his medical with the aim of departing for the States as soon as he can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EIQY_0gbEtIUR00
IMAGO / PA Images

Di Marzio's Nathan Gissing provided an exclusive report on the status of the Englishman's transfer on Sunday. Gissing claims that Sterling completed the first part of his medical on Saturday in London and will undergo the second part on Monday.

Scroll to Continue

Barring any late hiccups, Sterling is set to travel to the United States on Tuesday to meet up with his new teammates. Owner Todd Boehly could join him as well on this flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2kia_0gbEtIUR00
IMAGO / News Images

With David Ornstein confirming the agreement of a fee and contract over the weekend, the medical is the last hurdle before the 27-year-old has the green light to join Chelsea.

For a fee of £47.5 million, Chelsea are getting a player who could prove instrumental in Thomas Tuchel's pursuit of a league title. The Englishman certainly has experience winning them and the Blues will be hoping he can experience similar success in West London.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'That is one HELL of a signing': Gary Lineker leads social media reaction after Chelsea landed Raheem Sterling for £50m and fans tip the 'dangerous' winger to follow in Eden Hazard's footsteps... as the club's website CRASHES following the news

Gary Lineker led the praise for Chelsea after their £50m coup to land Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who become the first addition of the Todd Boehly era. Sterling has penned a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week as he returns to London to link up with Thomas Tuchel's side. Sterling has now flown out to Los Angeles to join the rest of the squad for pre-season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#West London
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Economic Award After Scoring 100 Goals In The Premier League - This Is What He Did

According to a report, Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo was given an economic award from the Premier League by joining the 100 goal club. The Portuguese forward had 84 goals in the Premier League with Manchester United before he left for Real Madrid in July of 2009. Twelve years later...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Jorge Mendes will try to keep moving Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United expect him to stay

The next days and weeks are going to be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese star made his intentions clear with Manchester United to leave as soon as possible because his priority is to try a new experience and play in the Champions League. He believes that Man United's ambition in the transfer market, or lack thereof, is not comparable to other top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City. In short, Ronaldo wants out and his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options around Europe to find a new destination.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy