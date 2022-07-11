ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

SCG Cell Therapy Announces U.S FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for SCG101, SCG's Novel TCR-T Cell Therapy For Hepatitis B-related Liver Cancers

By SCG
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd ("SCG") announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SCG101, an investigational T-cell receptor (TCR) T cell therapy for patients with hepatitis B virus (HBV) related liver cancer. This clearance...

