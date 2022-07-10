ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

Grimes County firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire

By Rusty Surette
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon while responding to a fire. The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with a burning building on County...

www.ktre.com

KTRE

Bryan man accused of using fireworks to start several grass fires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan businessman is accused of using fireworks to ignite least four grass fires in the city in the final week of June, according to the arrest documents obtained by KBTX. William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released...
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NURSING HOME FIRE IN WILLIS

533AM-A report came in a short time ago of smoke filling the cafeteria at the Willis Convalescent Center on North Danville Street in Willis. Units with North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly fire arrived on the scene with a fire in the kitchen area. As a precaution, they started the evacuation of part of the building and requested several ambulances to stand by. The fire is extinguished and firefighters are using fans to remove the smoke now. Reporting moving some residents to a different section of the structure. No injuries reported.
WILLIS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN KILLED BY TRAIN

At 10:45 am Monday 911 got a call from BNSF Railroad reporting that one of their trains had struck a pedestrian along the east-west tracks along Old Highway 105. It was reported between Timber Switch and Weir Road. North Montgomery County Fire responded along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and MCHD. Firefighters were able to locate the male who appeared to be in his 50s deceased near a railroad bridge about one-half mile west of Timber Switch. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male had no identification on his person, however, local residents say he was a homeless person living under the bridge near where he was found.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Trinity fire fighters face challenges with string of recent fires

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman spoke with Trinity Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Keith Johnson regarding the recent outbreak of fires. Johnson said that his men are very tired from fighting all the fires. He said that while conditions are not as bad as in 2011, we are “pretty close.”
TRINITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEENS HONORED AFTER SAVING 3-YEAR-OLD NEAR DROWNING VICTIM ON LAKE CONROE

Clifford Arnold and Aiden Collier both recently graduated from Willis High School. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker then hired them to work at Lake Conroe Park. The job entailed maintaining the park and making sure the park stayed clean. Saving lives was not in the job description. That all changed on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two young men were on the golf cart at the time picking up trash when they heard a disturbance down at the water’s edge. The two went to investigate and saw a person carrying a small child out of the water. The child appeared limp and not responding. Running to the water’s edge they were told the child had gone underwater. Clifford Arnold immediately took the child and started CPR as his co-worker called 911. Arnold continued CPR until EMS arrived. MCHD arrived and transported the child, Ruby Solis to Texas Children’s Hospital where she has made a full recovery. On Tuesday morning Commissioners Court, Commissioners honored the two with a plaque for their life-saving efforts. Little Ruby was present with her mother Martha Guerra. According to Guerra, she had brought the children to the park and was preparing the picnic area when little Ruby slipped away and got into the water. According to Precinct 1 Constables, she was then taken over by a wave and went down. Arnold credits the Athletics Training Program at Willis High School for teaching him CPR.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Burton ISD employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands from coworker

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) -A school employee in Washington County is out of jail on a $5,000 bond after being indicted and arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Amy Krueger Jozwiak is an administrative assistant and public education Information management system coordinator (PEIMS) for the Burton Independent School...
BURTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Fire Department#County Road#Firefighters#Traffic Accident#The Fire Department#Avfd#Iola Vfd#Chi St Joseph Ems
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTER RELEASED IN SHENANDOAH OUTBACK SHOOTING SUNDAY NIGHT

On July 10, 2022, at about 7:35 pm Shenandoah Police were dispatched to a shooting at Outback Steakhouse, located at 18326 Interstate 45 South. Shenandoah Police Officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, and a 68-year-old man was detained. It was learned that a 28-year-old male was at a Methodist Hospital being treated for gunshot wounds. Earlier in the evening, the two males were inside the restaurant near the bar area when a verbal altercation took place. After both had exited the restaurant, a second disturbance took place. The older male fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the parking lot, striking the younger male. The details of what led to the shooting are still being investigated. The 28-year-old male was treated at both Methodist and Hermann Hospital where he had later been transferred to. He was released from the hospital overnight. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene. The 68-year-old male was later released from detention. According to Shenandoah Police names and further details will be released at a later date as the investigation is ongoing.
SHENANDOAH, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE ON MAGNOLIA WOMAN ATTACKED AND MAULED BY DOGS

It’s been roughly 22 days and Rebecca is doing so much better. She is still going into surgery every other day to have her serious wounds cleaned out and if the doctors feel it’s safe to close particular wounds they will close them. Some wounds have to heal from the inside out. Rebecca is starting to get weaned off her trache and with hopes should begin advanced speech therapy soon. We got lucky today and got to witness her strength to get better by seeing her sitting up which the staff has been working on but in addition today is the first attempt to stand. Of course it was with support but she was proud of herself. Her face says otherwise because she was in a lot of pain while she was trying to stand but she was not going to let pain keep her from getting better. There is still no 100% knowledge on when she’ll be able to come home or what her future needs might be going forward. It’ll be up to all the amazing speech, pt and occupational therapist to evaluate what those suggestions might be. Rebecca does have a bacterial infection, we had to wear gloves and protective gowns when we were with her. Still trying to keep her calm by limiting visits for now.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MASS MEDICAL CASUALTY DRILL AT CANEY CREEK HIGH

Close to 10 am Wednesday morning multiple fires and EMS units were seen responding to Caney Creek High. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed off part of FM 2090 as ambulances and fire units came in from Montgomery and Walker County. A report first came in from the nurse’s office that they has a student that was unresponsive and at first thought possibly a diabetic emergency. However, it was soon learned it was an overdose of some unknown drug. As EMS and Caney Creek Fire arrived they were alerted to more patients, at first just a few but then many more as the number grew to close to fifty. Conroe ISD Police were on the scene and requested help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Precinct 2 Constables Office. Several students had alerted their parents who then responded to the school and made the scene even more chaotic as first responders now had to deal with worried parents and close to fifty students needing medical attention. Students were transported to area hospital emergency rooms. This was all a drill to be prepared for a real emergency. The students were part of the University of St. Thomas Nursing Program. At times it appeared that they had also gone through acting school. Students were ill, students overdosed, parents argued to get their children and unruly students that the principal had to get law enforcement to escort to his office due to him interfering with the medics. Jason Millsaps with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the drill went very well, first responders were put into the chaos and came out very well. It also was able to show what the area hospitals were capable of handling. He said some of the students were to be transported on two Ambubusses from Houston and Atascocita, however, just prior to the drill they were called to assist when a nursing home fire came in early Wednesday morning in Willis. The fire damaged the kitchen at the Willis Convalescent Home and it was thought close to 40-people were going to have to be evacuated. That however was not the case as they were moved away from the area of the kitchen as firefighters cleared the air of smoke.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Hempstead man was arrested Tuesday on a theft charge. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:15, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to the 2500 block of South Day Street, the HEB store, in reference to a theft. Officers learned that Billie Jordan, 63 of Hempstead, had stolen items from this business. Due to Jordans criminal history, he was placed in custody for Theft of Property less than $2500 with two or more Previous Convictions. Jordan was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
HEMPSTEAD, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY OF A BUILDING

A Navasota man has been arrested after police caught him in the act of burglarizing a building. Last Wednesday, July 6, Navasota Police Officers were sent to investigate a business alarm at 2:15am on the 100 Block of West Washington Avenue. Officers found the entry door open, and later discovered...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

MURDER TRIAL IN BRYAN DELAYED

The murder trial of 28-Year-Old Larry Winston Bollin of Iola has been delayed after both sides agreed that he needed further psychological testing. Bollin faces multiple charges for the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan that left 40-year-old Timothy Smith dead and sent five others to the hospital.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Arrests For Stealing Electricity And Using Fake Documents To Attempt Taking Money From A Savings Account

The 20th time a Bryan man has been booked into the Brazos County jail, he is accused of removing an electric meter from a College Station home that he was renting after he was disconnected for non-payment. This is after the man was arrested for stealing electricity from a neighbor’s house. According to College Station police arrest reports, all this took place in April. 32 year old Joshua Adam Baker, who was arrested last Friday, remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond on the latest charge…which is described as criminal mischief by destroying the electric meter.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mocomotive.com

Shooting at Outback in Shenandoah

On July 10 at about 7:35 p.m., Shenandoah Police were dispatched to a shooting at Outback Steakhouse, located at 18326 Interstate 45 S. Shenandoah PD officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrived, and a 68-year-old male was detained. It was then learned a 28-year-old male was at a local hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.
SHENANDOAH, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Arrested On Another Forgery Charge

A Bryan man indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Monday on a felony forgery charge from last October and is awaiting a trial on a misdemeanor forgery charge from April, is accused of attempting to cash another forged check. 37 year old Shaun Ryburn was arrested last Friday was...
BRYAN, TX

