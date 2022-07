MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Dialectica, an information services company with offices in Montreal and Vancouver among other international locations, today announces the launch of B2B Surveys, a new service that enhances its comprehensive portfolio of bespoke insights services. B2B Surveys enables business and investment professionals – including the world’s leading consulting, hedge fund, and private equity firms – to gather proprietary quantitative insights using research methods that have historically been limited to the world of B2C insights. The solution is created to address client and external demand requests for a bespoke survey offering that matches Dialectica’s expert interview service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005127/en/ B2B Surveys is a new service from Dialectica that enables business and investment professionals – including the world’s leading consulting, hedge fund, and private equity firms – to gather proprietary quantitative insights using research methods that have historically been limited to the world of B2C insights. The new offering includes survey design advisory, programming of the survey, custom recruitment of expert respondents, and visualization of survey outputs. (Photo: Business Wire)

