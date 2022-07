Summer of Hope, director Sadaf Foroughi’s Iranian-set sports drama, has won this year’s Crystal Globe as the best film of the 2022 Karlovy Vary Film Festival. The film is Foroughi’s second feature after the 2017 debut with Ava and portrays a marquee competition hatching a conspiracy of collusion between two young swimmers, family members, and their communities. Karlovy Vary’s special jury prize went to Spanish director Jonas Trueba’s You Have to Come and See It, which competed in competition.

