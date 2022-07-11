ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's turning off natural-gas supply via a key pipeline to Germany for maintenance today. Europe fears the shutdown may be permanent.

By Huileng Tan
German economy minister Robert Habeck warns Russia may cut off natural-gas supply via the Nord Stream 1 permanently after a scheduled maintenance. Andreas Gora/Getty Images
  • The Nord Stream 1 pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany shuts on Monday.
  • The key pipeline is shut from July 11-21 for scheduled maintenance work.
  • Europe is waking up to the possibility that Russia may not turn that supply back on.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Europe#Natural Gas#The Nord Stream 1
