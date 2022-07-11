Reinsurance Market Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 10.1% by 2026, Technavio Segmentation based on Product and Geography - Technavio

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the timing of its second quarter 2022 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 29, 2022. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

