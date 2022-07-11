ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Reinsurance Market Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 10.1% by 2026, Technavio Segmentation based on Product and Geography - Technavio

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reinsurance Market is expected to grow by USD 328.62 billion at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The reinsurance market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Arch Capital Group Ltd., Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Everest...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market, Stringent Regulations Supporting Improved Fire Safety Standards to Boost Growth-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market is expected to grow by USD 5.04 billion at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Oil and gas upstream equipment market, The increase in oil rig count is notably driving the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market size is expected to grow by USD 39.82 million at a CAGR of over 3.57% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (exploration and drilling, completion and procedure, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global oil and gas upstream equipment industry growth is the increase in oil rig count.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Wood Mackenzie, Ball Launch New Analytics Tool For Energy Markets

Ball Corp BALL, along with Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK business Wood Mackenzie, has launched Global LNG Liquefaction Monitoring. The first product arising from the strategic agreement will accelerate the development of advanced analytics for energy markets. The product provides near real-time market intelligence on liquefaction train statuses. The tool combines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

HVAC Market to Witness 3.12% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 68.8 Billion from 2020 to 2025

Growing Construction Sector to Boost the Market Growth, Non-residential End-users Accounted for the Largest Market Share in the Base Year, and Market Growth in APAC will be Fastest. NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Market by End-user (non-residential and residential), Type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Product Market#Market Segmentation#Market Segments#Technavio Segmentation#Arch Capital Group Ltd#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Great West Lifeco Inc#Korean Reinsurance Co#Lloyds And Corp
The Associated Press

Topcon Agriculture Podcast Focuses on the Future of Global Food Production

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Topcon Agriculture announces a new Topcon Talks Agriculture episode titled State of the Industry: The Future of Food. Michael Gomes, vice president of strategic business development at Topcon Agriculture, joins Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), as well as Grant Good, director of global smart ag engineering at AGCO Corporation, to discuss how the agriculture industry could potentially be reshaped over the next decade. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005774/en/ Topcon Agriculture announces a new Topcon Talks Agriculture episode titled State of the Industry: The Future of Food. (Photo: Business Wire)
LIVERMORE, CA
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Baby with Four Arms and Legs in India Hailed as "Miracle of Nature"

A "miracle" baby has shocked India upon being delivered with four limbs and four legs. Previously in 2022, a similar baby with polymelia was birthed in eastern India, again with four arms and legs and portions of its organs visible. The infant was idolized by villagers who assumed the baby was an extraordinary person.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s names Jill McDonald head of its largest international markets

McDonald’s on Wednesday named Jill McDonald to become the president of its International Operated Markets segment, which includes some of the company’s biggest markets outside the U.S. McDonald had spent the past three years as the CEO of Costa Coffee. But she is a McDonald’s veteran, having worked...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 33.97 Trillion growth opportunity in IT Spending Market size in Southeast Asia -- Technavio's report identifies Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Apple Inc. as key vendors

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and successful growth strategies adopted by various vendors including Accenture Plc, Acer inc., Alphabet inc., Apple inc., ASUSTeK Computer inc., Broadcom inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., infosys Ltd., international Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. among others.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Despite an ‘unprecedented correction’, Atomico’s newest partner wants to help European founders thrive

To cap off this frenzy, Atomico today announced that former Balderton Principal Laura Connell has joined as its latest partner to work on Atomico’s growth-stage investments. The appointment comes a little more than two years after Atomico closed its fifth fund at $820 million, and with a reported two new funds in the works totalling more than $1.3 billion, it’s clear that the company is preparing to scale despite a broader economic downturn.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BioFlyte Welcomes New CEO to Drive Commercialization Efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- BioFlyte, a bioaerosol surveillance firm with a disruptive new class of fieldable biological threat collection, detection, and identification solutions, today announced that experienced and growth-oriented national security and public sector business leader Todd Sickles has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005323/en/ BioFlyte welcomes national security and public safety executive Todd Sickles as CEO to accelerate productization and market penetration of its disruptive biodetection technology (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Newmark Group's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, July 29, 2022

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the timing of its second quarter 2022 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 29, 2022. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Traceability Tops Companies’ Supply Chain Agendas

Click here to read the full article. Digitizing the supply chain is getting big buy in from companies increasingly interested in pumping capital into traceability efforts. A new study conducted by Forrester Consulting surveyed 307 supply chain executives in January to get a read on what the priorities are among companies when it comes to the digitization of their supply chains. The report was commissioned by Milwaukee-based industrial automation company Rockwell Automation. Rockwell counts customers across several industries, including aerospace, food and beverage, automotive, textiles, publishing and warehouse and fulfillment that use its hardware and software products to squeeze out production efficiencies. “Unsurprisingly,...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Red Hare Analytics partners with BOAFG for NFT business collaborations

Red Hare Analytics has officially partnered with BOA Financial Group (BOAFG) to explore business opportunities in the nonfungible token (NFT) space. Red Hare Analytics is a leading Web3 NFT big data company and Asia’s first NFT index. Its services include products and services, including NFT indexes and index-related services, NFT-related analytics, NFT data APIs, NFT-related technical development, NFT incubation services and others. BOAFG is a Hong Kong-based company that provides consulting services to its group company, Bank of Asia Limited, a fully licensed bank incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ascend becomes first and only registrant of Trinohex® Ultra LIB electrolyte additive in China

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ascend Performance Materials' Trinohex® Ultra is now the first and only high-purity 1,3,6-hexanetricarbonitrile to be China REACH-registered, making the performance-boosting lithium-ion battery electrolyte additive available for use in the world's largest battery market. "China is at the forefront of lithium-ion battery production and...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

New Lamps Plus Store-Based Customer Care Team Allows Certified Professional Sales Agents to Assist both Pro Industry Clientele and Store Customers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- As part of the Lamps Plus Pros trade discount program, trade professionals, including interior designers, builders, architects and contractors, can now establish direct relationships at the store level with Lamps Plus brick and mortar retail associates certified by the American Lighting Association. Known as Certified Professional Sales Agents, or “CPSAs”, these retail store associates serve both professional trade clientele and in-store customers, alternating their time between the showroom floor and building relationships with their trade clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005487/en/ Certified Professional Sales Agents assist both professional industry clientele and store customers at all Lamps Plus store locations. (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter 2022 Production and Sales Results Featuring Second Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces production and sales results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("the Quarter" or "Q2 2022") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Additionally, the Company is providing updated FY 2022 production guidance which reflects a slower-than-planned ramp up following Covid-19 and process facility-related difficulties in Q1/22. These challenges are being addressed and significant improvements in dilution management, processed grade and process plant availability have been achieved throughout June 2022, and leading into Q3/22.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy