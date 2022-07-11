ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Now you can play the first Witcher's prologue in VR

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Patryk Loan has been working on a VR version of the original Witcher game for at least a couple of years now. Last time we checked in, you could walk around Kaer Morhen, but that was it. The current version, available on NexusMods (opens in new tab), lets you play through the entire prologue, complete with combat and dialogue choices.

"Every detail, every single prop was recovered, carefully transferred from the original game," Patryk says, "remodeled and retextured, then placed where they exactly should be with detailed analyses and love." Most of the textures have been upscaled to 4K, and objects can be interacted with, including drinks. (Though not food, furniture, or weapons that are currently being wielded by NPCs.)

Rather than try to transfer The Witcher's frankly terrible OG combat mechanics into VR, Patryk replaced it with a battle system he describes succinctly: "Just swing the sword to attack your enemies". You can draw Geralt's blade from a scabbard on your back, and even throw it at enemies. (If you experience a bug where the weapon doesn't cause damage, Patryk suggests dropping and immediately catching your sword (opens in new tab) to fix it.)

While all of the dialogue is presented in first-person, only some of the cutscenes are as each one had to be completely remade. Patryk notes, "you have the ability to rotate your head everywhere at any time, so I added some extra lore-based content for almost every cutscene, and by that, I promise that even if you played the original game, the experience still would be new and refreshing." He also restored some lines of dialogue that had been cut.

The Witcher in VR (opens in new tab) supports a variety of headsets, including the HTC Vive, Valve Index, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest via Oculus Link. If you've got Oculus Touch controllers you can use their triggers to grab stuff, including your sword. To play it you'll need to own the original game, then it's a matter of downloading the main package (opens in new tab), running setup.bat, then finally downloading and installing the voice over package.

The first entry in the FAQ answers the most obvious question: "Does this mod have nude scenes? - Yes, it does".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYpVs_0gbEjjug00

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised With Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Cloud have a new game to enjoy, courtesy of developer Picogram and publisher Rose Cty Games. What's particularly interesting about the new Xbox Game Pass game is that it just came to Xbox consoles yesterday after previously being console exclusive to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch OLED. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Garden Story, a self-described "wholesome" and "charming" action RPG about a grape.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox May Be Bringing Back Highly-Rated N64 Exclusive

Xbox may be reviving a beloved N64 series. The Nintendo 64 was a great generation for Nintendo. Naturally, many of the great games and series on the console, and birthed on the console, are owned by Nintendo so it's up to them to revive these IPs on Nintendo Switch. However, when Xbox acquired Rare from Nintendo back in the day, it acquired some IP alongside the studio. The most notable of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, which has also been subject to revival rumors lately. This story isn't about the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters though, it's about Blast Corps.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Giorgio Moroder
ComicBook

New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of Its Worst Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have four new games between the various libraries available across consoles and PC. Unfortunately, none of the four games are all that noteworthy, and one, in fact, may be one of the worst additions to date. Of course, video game reviews are subjective, but platforms like Metacritic provide the closest thing we have to an objective opinion on video games through critical and user review aggregation. To this end, one of the aforementioned four games currently boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 57 to 59, depending on the platform, making it one of the lowest-rated games to ever be added to the subscription service. Why is it being added then? Well, it fills a very specific niche.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Vr#Oculus Quest#Oculus Rift#Oculus Touch#Video Game#Patryk Loan#Og
thedigitalfix.com

The Resident Evil Netflix series delivers a fresh take on zombies

Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Ubisoft's online decommissioning may render three games unplayable for people who bought them

Space Junkies was covered in the initial announcement, but two more games have quietly received new notices on their store pages. Two entries from the list of games Ubisoft is decommissioning online support for—Assassin's Creed: Liberation HD (opens in new tab) and Silent Hunter 5 (opens in new tab)—look like they will be rendered completely unplayable by the move, contradicting Ubisoft's initial statement on what what aspects of each game would be cut off.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Secret underground rooms found in GTA 5 and shown

In the famous GTA 5 game from Rockstar Games, players stumbled upon secret underground rooms not marked on the map and showed the rest. Some user found a new secret in Grand Theft Auto 5. The one author shared his discovery with the rest of the Reddit forum participants. One...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022: Best offers on PS5 games, gaming chairs, consoles and more

Amazon Prime Day will be kicking off this week on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July with its usual two-day shopping bonanza. As always, many big-ticket items will be on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up some new games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, or even a console itself, it’s an excellent time to browse for the best deals.It’s one of the biggest sales of the year, and the online retailer started dropping pre-Prime Day discounts from 21 June, the earliest we’ve ever seen. Amazon will be slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops...
FIFA
ComicBook

Xbox Console Exclusive Fable Gains New Narrative Lead

The upcoming Fable game from Playground Games has a new narrative lead working on it who's known for work on games like Control, Dishonored, and more. That new narrative lead is Anna Megill who announced the new job title on Friday in an updated Twitter bio next to some of the other highlighted games worked on previously. Fable still does not have a release date at this time, however, so it's still uncertain when, exactly, we'll see the writing efforts from Megill and others come to fruition.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Doom hacker gets Doom running in Doom

Maybe the ultimate "Doom running on stuff that wasn't meant to run Doom" scenario. Getting Doom to run on things that were never meant to run Doom is something of a cottage industry among a die-hard subset of PC hackers and coders. Your motherboard's BIOS (opens in new tab), a bunch of old potatoes (opens in new tab), a Lego brick (opens in new tab), a home pregnancy test (opens in new tab): The list goes on and on. But YouTuber and Doomworld community member kgsws has set a new standard for, well, something with this brilliant bit of techno-recursion: Doom running in Doom.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy