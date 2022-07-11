ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rhk86_0gbEjHOS00
Virus Outbreak Macao The casino of the Wynn Macao is closed in Macao, Monday, July 11, 2022. Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kong) (Kong)

BEIJING — (AP) — Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak.

Residents were told to stay indoors unless they were buying food or other necessities. Authorities warned that anyone violating the rules would be punished.

Casinos were ordered over the weekend to close for at least a week as the number of coronavirus cases in the territory of 700,000 people rose. On Monday, the government reported 59 new cases, bringing the total in the latest outbreak to 1,526.

Macao and Hong Kong are imitating the mainland's “zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.

The public is required to register for passes to ride buses and other public transportation, which is operating at a reduced capacity, said a resident who asked to be identified only by his surname, Kong.

“I think this measure is not necessary, because it will increase inconvenience," Kong said.

Casino gambling is the mainstay of Macao's economy but it has been devastated by anti-virus travel restrictions.

This week's order marks the first time since early 2020 at the start of the pandemic that casinos were closed outright, reflecting official urgency about containing the latest outbreak. Restrictions imposed in June limited their workforce to 10% of normal levels.

The government says it plans to test everyone in the city for the virus over the coming week. Bus drivers, people who deliver food and some others were told to be tested every day.

___

Associated Press news assistant Karmen Li in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A city of 650,000 had zero COVID deaths until Sunday. Omicron’s most transmissible subvariant yet finally overtook its defenses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Macau, a semiautonomous region off the coast of southern China known for its casinos, recorded its first-ever deaths from COVID-19 after two elderly people with underlying conditions—a 100-year-old and a 94-year-old—succumbed to the disease on Sunday. The deaths break Macau's streak of being one of the only cities on earth to not record a death from COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out two and a half years ago and went on to kill 6.3 million people around the world. Globally, 1,500 people are still dying from COVID-19 daily.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Chinese city of 13 MILLION people is shut down for a week to avoid Covid 'explosion' after just 18 cases are recorded

Businesses, schools and restaurants in Xi'an will close for one week, officials said Tuesday, after the Chinese city logged a handful of Covid-19 cases as outbreaks nationwide strain Beijing's zero-tolerance virus approach. China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid strategy, deploying snap lockdowns, quarantines and travel curbs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Macao#Economy#Hong Kong#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Fortune

Bank customers demanding their money back staged China’s largest protest in years. The violent episode is the ‘tip of the iceberg’ of China’s looming banking crisis

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Late Monday night, frustrated bank depositors in China's central Henan province appeared to secure a victory from their local government after months of complaints and public demonstrations. Henan authorities announced that starting on Friday, the bank depositors would be able to withdraw up to $7,442 from accounts that have been frozen since April.
PROTESTS
AFP

Macau lockdown begins, Hong Kong mulls health code app

Macau casino shares plunged on Monday as the Chinese city embarked on a week-long lockdown to curb its worst coronavirus outbreak while neighbouring Hong Kong said it was mulling a mainland-style health code system. China uses mandatory health code apps to trace people's movements and coronavirus outbreaks.
GAMBLING
The Independent

Macau shuts down all casinos for first time in pandemic amid Covid outbreak

All casinos in Macau were closed for the first time in two years on Monday as the city battled an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.Authorities in the world’s biggest gambling hub ordered the closure of the city’s non-essential businesses, including more than 30 casinos, for one week. They also told all residents to stay home and only step out for essentials.Macau’s Government Information Bureau said all businesses would be required to suspend their operations unless they were “deemed essential to the community and to the day-to-day lives of the members of the public”.“The latest step is in order to contain...
GAMBLING
CNBC

Macao shuts all its casinos in race to curb Covid spread

The city's 30-plus casinos and other businesses will shut for one week and people were ordered to stay at home though short trips for essential services were allowed. Police will monitor flows of people outside and stringent punishments will be imposed for those who disobey, the government said. Although many...
GAMBLING
CNN

China tries to stem growing anger over frozen bank deposits

Hong Kong CNN Business — Chinese authorities will start refunding bank customers whose accounts have been frozen for months, following some of the biggest protests the country has seen since the start of the pandemic. Customers from four rural banks in the central province of Henan, and one in...
ECONOMY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy