Sheriff’s Crime Report | June/July 2022

Parent Company Asking Some Stores To Close For Second Night. (Los Angeles, CA) — After a series of deadly robberies, many 7-Eleven stores in Southern California will be closed for a second straight night. Early on Monday morning, two people were killed and several more were injured after a robber shot up multiple 7-Eleven locations in three different counties. The 7-Eleven parent company says they continue to be worried for “franchisee, associate and customer safety.” The suspect is still on the loose.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO