West Hollywood, CA

Sheriff’s Crime Report | June/July 2022

By WEHO ville
 2 days ago
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department recovered 17 stolen phones on Saturday, and two suspects were arrested and charged with grand theft. The bust was made by the sheriff’s Entertainment Policing Team (EPT). Last week, City Council voted to restore one deputy to the EPT while removing four from regular...

NBC Los Angeles

LAPD: Street Vendor Robberies Have Doubled in 2022

Thousands of street vendors work the streets of Los Angeles county, and you may have some in your neighborhood. According to new numbers, the answer is yes. Eliu Ramirez, Long Beach street vendor, goes through his daily routine as he prepares to head out for business. Cooking the corn, shaving...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Two Arrested for Identity Theft

On July 7, 2022 just before 6:00p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) conducted a traffic stop on the 400 block of E. Broadway. Assisting units arrived, and officers spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Davida Parks of Los Angeles, and passenger, 26-year-old Adam Russell (who initially provided officers with false identification) of Buena Park. Officers observed a methamphetamine pipe in plain view, and a vehicle search produced credit and identification cards belonging to other individuals, counterfeit money, and two bindles of methamphetamine. Parks and Russell were both arrested and booked for identity theft and possessing a controlled substance. Russell was also arrested for providing a false name and identification to officers.
Inglewood adds more money to outside law enforcement contracts

INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood city council increased its supplemental law enforcement services contract with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to $8.2 million during the July 12 regular city council meeting. The action also amended the FY 2021-2022 budget taking $1.4 milion from the reserves to fund the increase.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Man Found Dead in Culver City; Investigation Underway

A man was found dead in Culver City Tuesday, and authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The man was found just after 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buckingham Parkway, according to the Culver City Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He...
CULVER CITY, CA
Male Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An investigation was underway Tuesday into the death of a male inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a cell in the detention center at 1:01 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive inmate, the sheriff’s department reported.
RIVERSIDE, CA
7-Eleven stores here under seige: UPDATE

Parent Company Asking Some Stores To Close For Second Night. (Los Angeles, CA) — After a series of deadly robberies, many 7-Eleven stores in Southern California will be closed for a second straight night. Early on Monday morning, two people were killed and several more were injured after a robber shot up multiple 7-Eleven locations in three different counties. The 7-Eleven parent company says they continue to be worried for “franchisee, associate and customer safety.” The suspect is still on the loose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 men killed at Downey party identified

DOWNEY - Three men who were shot to death while attending a party in Downey were publicly identified Monday. Paul Gonzales was a 33- year-old resident of Los Angeles, Shawn Garcia was a 36-year-old Pico Rivera resident and there was no city of residence available for 43-year-old Brandon Chavez, according to the coroner's office.
DOWNEY, CA
Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Did the same suspect shoot victims at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California today?

A series of shootings took place today at 7-Eleven stores in Orange County and Riverside, resulting in the death of a store clerk in Brea, a 24-year-old man in Santa Ana and injured three others in La Habra and Riverside. The violent crimes coincided with the 95th birthday of 7-Eleven, a day the chain celebrated by giving out free small Slurpee drinks to customers with the 7-Eleven rewards app.
West Hollywood, CA
