Sheriff’s Crime Report | June/July 2022

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department recovered 17 stolen phones on Saturday, and two suspects were arrested and charged with grand theft. The bust was made by the sheriff’s Entertainment Policing Team (EPT). Last week, City Council voted to restore one deputy to the EPT while removing four from regular...
LOS ANGELES - A day after video was released apparently showing six deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department using excessive force on an inmate, the LASD tweeted lawsuits and use of force incidents have "decreased significantly." In a tweet, the LASD said in part "new data shows lawsuit,...
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Lancaster Station responded to the East 400 block of Woodlark Street in the city of Lancaster to investigate a possible home invasion around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies set up a containment...
A Los Angeles man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday for allegedly attacking Olympian Kim Glass with a metal bolt last week, causing serious injuries to her face, embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, was previously convicted for felony...
Thousands of street vendors work the streets of Los Angeles county, and you may have some in your neighborhood. According to new numbers, the answer is yes. Eliu Ramirez, Long Beach street vendor, goes through his daily routine as he prepares to head out for business. Cooking the corn, shaving...
A Sylmar man accused of rear-ending a Filipino family at a North Hollywood drive-thru and then uttering racial slurs and physically assaulting the victims pleaded not guilty Monday to two battery charges. Nicholas Weber, 31, is charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor...
On July 7, 2022 just before 6:00p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) conducted a traffic stop on the 400 block of E. Broadway. Assisting units arrived, and officers spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Davida Parks of Los Angeles, and passenger, 26-year-old Adam Russell (who initially provided officers with false identification) of Buena Park. Officers observed a methamphetamine pipe in plain view, and a vehicle search produced credit and identification cards belonging to other individuals, counterfeit money, and two bindles of methamphetamine. Parks and Russell were both arrested and booked for identity theft and possessing a controlled substance. Russell was also arrested for providing a false name and identification to officers.
INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood city council increased its supplemental law enforcement services contract with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to $8.2 million during the July 12 regular city council meeting. The action also amended the FY 2021-2022 budget taking $1.4 milion from the reserves to fund the increase.
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body, according to authorities. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, one person was shot at a home in the 1100 block of...
LOS ANGELES — (LOS ANGELES) -- A man with an ankle monitor and who was already on parole for robbery has been arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at a cell phone store after he allegedly held up two employees at gun point and ran away with money from the cash register.
Officials on Sunday released the name of a 42-year-old man who was shot to death on a rooftop by Long Beach police officers while armed with a gun after he allegedly attempted to carjack a person. The man was identified as Jaime Rodriguez, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
A man was found dead in Culver City Tuesday, and authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The man was found just after 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buckingham Parkway, according to the Culver City Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He...
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An investigation was underway Tuesday into the death of a male inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a cell in the detention center at 1:01 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive inmate, the sheriff’s department reported.
A suspect eluded capture after allegedly leading a Fontana deputy on a dangerous pursuit, but he was arrested eight days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on July 2 at 10:37 p.m., when a deputy who was involved in helping the San Bernardino County...
Parent Company Asking Some Stores To Close For Second Night. (Los Angeles, CA) — After a series of deadly robberies, many 7-Eleven stores in Southern California will be closed for a second straight night. Early on Monday morning, two people were killed and several more were injured after a robber shot up multiple 7-Eleven locations in three different counties. The 7-Eleven parent company says they continue to be worried for “franchisee, associate and customer safety.” The suspect is still on the loose.
A Beverly Hills man who was already facing sex- related counts involving seven women over a 13-year period is set to be arraigned Monday on murder charges stemming from the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals in November. David Brian Pearce, 40,...
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday he was “troubled” by a video that appears to show an officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a July 3 arrest in Hollywood. The officer was removed from the field pending the results of an investigation,...
DOWNEY - Three men who were shot to death while attending a party in Downey were publicly identified Monday. Paul Gonzales was a 33- year-old resident of Los Angeles, Shawn Garcia was a 36-year-old Pico Rivera resident and there was no city of residence available for 43-year-old Brandon Chavez, according to the coroner's office.
Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
A series of shootings took place today at 7-Eleven stores in Orange County and Riverside, resulting in the death of a store clerk in Brea, a 24-year-old man in Santa Ana and injured three others in La Habra and Riverside. The violent crimes coincided with the 95th birthday of 7-Eleven, a day the chain celebrated by giving out free small Slurpee drinks to customers with the 7-Eleven rewards app.
